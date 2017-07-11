 New York: Several injured in Brooklyn subway shooting | News | DW | 12.04.2022

News

New York: Several injured in Brooklyn subway shooting

Authorities said at least 13 people were injured in a New York City subway station in the neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Emergency personnel work near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

Multiple people were shot on a train platform in Brooklyn, New York City, on Tuesday, with police saying at least 13 were injured.

The incident took place during the morning rush hour, at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, a 15-minute train ride to Manhattan.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as the platform filled with smoke and commuters lay on the floor injured, while others rushed to flee the scene.

New York City's fire department said 13 people had been injured and police sources told broadcaster ABC News that at least five people were shot.

Authorities said they found no active explosive devices at the scene. Officials had said earlier that several "undetonated devices" were recovered from the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated...

jcg, ar/fb (AP, Reuters)

