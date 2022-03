Banned from painting under the Nazis

Even in the 1920s, Kollwitz dealt with Hitler's book "Mein Kampf." She had a premonition that there would be another war. Together with writer Heinrich Mann, she campaigned for the merger of the left-wing parties in the elections on March 5, 1933. From 1936 onward, she was not allowed to exhibit her works. On April 22, 1945, a short time before the end of the war, Kollwitz died in Moritzburg.