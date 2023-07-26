  1. Skip to content
Netherlands: Cargo ship fire leaves 1 dead, coast guard says

19 minutes ago

An electric car aboard the Fremantle Highway carrier caught fire and caused the incident. The ship was en route from Germany to Egypt.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UOT9
Helicopters involved in the rescue operation on the ship Fremantle Highway
Crew members on board the ship were taken to land by helicopterImage: Marco van der Caaij/ANP/IMAGO

A fire on a cargo ship resulted in the loss of one crew member's life and left several others injured, according to a statement by the Dutch coast guard on Wednesday.

What do we know so far? 

"The crew tried to put out the fire themselves, but failed. Unfortunately one person died and several others were injured," the coast guard said in a statement.

There were 23 crew members on board. All were evacuated but it is not clear how many of them were wounded. The coast guard only reported there were "many wounded."

The Fremantle Highway, a car carrier, was still burning some 27 nautical miles (50 kilometers) north of the Dutch island of Ameland.

The ship was en route from the German port of Bremen to Port Said in Egypt, transporting about 3,000 cars at the time of the incident. These included 25 electric cars, one of which caught fire, the coastguard said.

Who is responsible for saving shipwrecked migrants at sea?

ss/wd (AFP, Reuters)

