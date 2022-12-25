Nepal's wartime guerrilla leader named new prime minister

The November 20 elections pushed the ruling coalition of former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba out, after losing their majority. However, his Nepali Congress party remains the largest in parliament.
Meanwhile, Dahal's Maoist party has formed an alliance with the Communist Party of Nepal (UML), another communist party it had aligned with in the past, alongside six others. The Maoist party and the CPN (UML) used to be one party, before splitting.
Dahal will preside over the government only for half a term, the Reuters news agency cited local media as saying. He is due to step down in 2025, to be replaced by a UML leader, as part of a power-sharing dea.
Who is Dahal?
Known by his nom de guerre Prachanda or "the fierce one," Dahal led the Maoist communists' violent insurgency from 1996 to 2006. The ten years of strife left over 17,000 and eventually ended the country's monarch.
In 2006, the Maoists abandoned their armed revolt and joined a UN-assisted peace process, transforming to a political party which then came to power via parliamentary elections in 2008.
Dahal briefly served as prime minister, but quit a year later after differences with the president. He had another stint as prime minister that lasted from 2016 to 2017.
Prior to the November election, Dahal told the Associated Press news agency in an interview that his main goal was to give the country a stable government that would complete the full five-year term.
Why has Nepal been unstable?
Since abolishing its 239-year-old monarchy in 2008, Nepal has seen 10 government changes. No government has completed its term since.
In the 2017 parliamentary election, Dahal was allied with the Communist Party of Nepal (UML), before falling out with party leader Khadga Prasad Oli halfway through the five-year term over who would continue to lead the government.
Dahal exited the alliance and crossed over to the Nepali Congress party instead, forming a new alliance with former Prime Minister Deuba.
But this too fell apart after the November 20 elections, when both leaders couldn't agree on who would become prime minister.