Nepal's wartime guerrilla leader named new prime minister

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, the leader of the Maoist communist party, was backed by over half of the newly-elected lower house of Parliament.

The leader of Nepal's former communist rebels was named new prime minister on Sunday, after elections last month took a significant turn in the Himalayan country.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, the leader of the Maoist communist party, collected the support of over half the newly-elected lower house of Parliament. He will be sworn in on Monday at 0400 pm (1015 gmt).

The November 20 elections pushed the ruling coalition of former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba out, after losing their majority. However, his Nepali Congress party remains the largest in parliament.

Meanwhile, Dahal's Maoist party has formed an alliance with the Communist Party of Nepal (UML), another communist party it had aligned with in the past, alongside six others. The Maoist party and the CPN (UML) used to be one party, before splitting.

Dahal will preside over the government only for half a term, the Reuters news agency cited local media as saying. He is due to step down in 2025, to be replaced by a UML leader, as part of a power-sharing dea.

Who is Dahal?

Known by his nom de guerre Prachanda or "the fierce one," Dahal led the Maoist communists' violent insurgency from 1996 to 2006. The ten years of strife left over 17,000 and eventually ended the country's monarch.

In 2006, the Maoists abandoned their armed revolt and joined a UN-assisted peace process, transforming to a political party which then came to power via parliamentary elections in 2008.

Dahal briefly served as prime minister, but quit a year later after differences with the president. He had another stint as prime minister that lasted from 2016 to 2017.

Dahal led the communist insurgency which dragged on for 10 years until 2006 Image: APImages

Prior to the November election, Dahal told the Associated Press news agency in an interview that his main goal was to give the country a stable government that would complete the full five-year term.

Why has Nepal been unstable?

Since abolishing its 239-year-old monarchy in 2008, Nepal has seen 10 government changes. No government has completed its term since.

The current economic situation makes this government's fate as shaky as its predecessors.

Inflation is the highest in six years, exceeding 8% and struggling against dwindling foreign exchange reserves. The country is also increasing its heavy dependence on imports of basic goods.

Disagreements among its parties are as well impacting economic development. They have also delayed the process of drafting the constitution.

What has been Dahal's part in the political conflict?

Dahal himself has arguably contributed to the political instability, changing coat more than once.

In the 2017 parliamentary election, Dahal was allied with the Communist Party of Nepal (UML), before falling out with party leader Khadga Prasad Oli halfway through the five-year term over who would continue to lead the government.

Nepal's latest election saw Dahal changing teams once again, adding to the country's political instability Image: Amit Machamasi/Zuma/picture alliance

Dahal exited the alliance and crossed over to the Nepali Congress party instead, forming a new alliance with former Prime Minister Deuba.

But this too fell apart after the November 20 elections, when both leaders couldn't agree on who would become prime minister.

