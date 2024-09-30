Nepal in state of emergency amid severe flooding, landslides
More than 190 people have lost their lives in severe flooding and landslides in Nepal. Many people are still missing, and entire neighborhoods in Kathmandu are underwater.
Widespread disaster
A view of the capital city of Kathmandu from the air gives an idea of the scale of the disaster. The Bagmati River and its many tributaries have burst their banks, flooding homes, washing away cars and triggering massive landslides in the area surrounding the city. The devastating rainfall in the Himalayas began late on Thursday.
Buried in mud
In Dhading, around 100 kilometers away, several buses were hit by a landslide. The bodies of at least 35 people have been recovered from the vehicles, authorities reported. "The search for the missing is still underway while the affected families are being brought to safety," said police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki, adding that this could take a few more days.
Dozens injured, thousands rescued
At least 100 people have been reported injured so far, according to the police, and more than 3,600 residents have been brought to safety. The heavy monsoon rains caused considerable damage to roads and bridges and also temporarily brought domestic air traffic to a standstill. Numerous roads linking Kathmandu to the rest of the country have become impassable due to landslides.
Swamped in mud
Authorities said around half of the fatalities have been recorded in Kathmandu and surrounding districts. Local media spoke of the worst rainfall in Kathmandu in decades, leaving people struggling to cope with the water and mud left behind in homes and streets.
Dramatic rescue
Soldiers have resorted to using rubber dinghies and kayaks to rescue people from flooded homes in Kathmandu. The government has announced free treatment for the injured and aid packages for affected families. Nepal's farmers rely on the monsoons, but the rains also regularly cause landslides and flooding.
Traffic jams, closed schools
In Kathmandu, road closures due to the flooding have resulted in long traffic jams. Schools and universities were also damaged by the heavy rainfall, according to the Education Ministry, and were shut down for three days.
Big job ahead
Cleanup operations have already begun in Kathmandu, but much work lies ahead. Although the weather has improved, forecasts have predicted further rainfall for parts of the country in the coming days.