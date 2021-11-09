Nazism refers to the racist, anti-Semitic brand of fascism of the NSDAP regime in Germany. Adolf Hitler's Nazis came to power in 1933, ruling until 1945. DW looks at Nazism in history and more recent cases of neo-Nazis.

Nazism or National Socialism is a racist and anti-Semitic form of fascism associated with Adolf Hitler and the German Nazi Party. It was the Nazis and their theories of racial superiority that led to the mass murder of millions of Jews in the Holocaust. Following Germany's defeat in World War II, expressions of support for the Nazis as well as the display of their symbols were prohibited by law in Germany. Nonetheless, far-right political groups continue to exist on the fringes of society, often identifying with Hitler and National Socialism, or espousing racist or xenophobic beliefs.