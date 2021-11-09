Visit the new DW website

Nazis

Nazism refers to the racist, anti-Semitic brand of fascism of the NSDAP regime in Germany. Adolf Hitler's Nazis came to power in 1933, ruling until 1945. DW looks at Nazism in history and more recent cases of neo-Nazis.

Nazism or National Socialism is a racist and anti-Semitic form of fascism associated with Adolf Hitler and the German Nazi Party. It was the Nazis and their theories of racial superiority that led to the mass murder of millions of Jews in the Holocaust. Following Germany's defeat in World War II, expressions of support for the Nazis as well as the display of their symbols were prohibited by law in Germany. Nonetheless, far-right political groups continue to exist on the fringes of society, often identifying with Hitler and National Socialism, or espousing racist or xenophobic beliefs. Recent DW content on either historical Nazism or modern-day neo-Nazism are collated on this page.

Holocaust survivor Margot Friedlaender, Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, his wife Elke Buedenbender, and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the event 1918 - 1938 - 1989: Commemorating November 9 on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as the Night of Broken Glass, at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, November 9, 2021. Wolfgang Kumm/Pool via REUTERS

German president marks November 9 pogrom against Jews 09.11.2021

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has underlined November 9 as one being of key importance in German history. Three crucial events took place on the date, including the 1938 Nazi-instigated pogrom against the Jews.

Installation Verschwindende Wand, ein EU2020-Projekt des Goethe-Instituts im Rahmen der deutschen Ratspräsidenschaft.

A 'disappearing' artwork for Holocaust victims 09.11.2021

In Dresden, an art installation recalls the pogrom that began on November 9, 1938, when Nazis burned synagogues and killed Jews.
Margot Friedländer, Holocaust-Überlebende, steht zur Vorstellung des Bildbandes «Ich lieb Berlin - Margot Friedländer» vor zwei Fotografien von ihr. Der Portraitband «Ich lieb Berlin - Margot Friedländer zum 100. Geburtstag. Ein Portrait » wird vom Edition Andreae - Lexxion Verlag veröffentlicht. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer turns 100 05.11.2021

German Jewish Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer, who moved back to Berlin at the age of 88, celebrates her 100th birthday on Friday. Her late years of education and reconciliation are being honored this week.

Dokumentarkurzfilm Dreyfus Drei

'Dreyfus Drei': Film uncovers a lost German-Jewish past 01.11.2021

Australian artist Ella Dreyfus goes on a cinematic search for traces of her German-Jewish identity that were left behind when her father fled the Nazis as a child.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 28.10.2021 28.10.2021

Latvia is first EU country to return to lockdown - The Happy Planet Index and the secret to lives well lived - German Neo-Nazis set up vigilante border patrols - European countries discover the joys of cricket - Will the UK bounce back post-Covid? - LGBTQ movies challenge conservative Poles - The Archbishop of Paris takes on Latin traditionalists - The YouTuber bringing dead languages back to life
***ACHTUNG: Das Autorinnenfoto von Jasmina Kuhnke darf für Buchbesprechungen zu ihrem Roman “Schwarzes Herz”, sowie zur Berichterstattung für die Frankfurter Buchmesse 2021 mit dem Copyright Marvin Ruppert verwendet werden. Es darf allerdings nicht an Dritte weitergegeben werden, und Online darf das Autorinnenfoto ebenfalls nur in diesem Zusammenhang, mit dem Copyright und nicht zum Downloaden verwendet werden!*** Pressebild Jasmina Kuhnke. via Pressearchiv Rowohlt Verlag Rechte: Marvin Ruppert

Controversy over right-wing publishers at Frankfurt Book Fair 21.10.2021

"No space for Nazis," urges Jasmina Kuhnke — a Black writer who has canceled participation in the major trade event. Frankfurt Book Fair, however, insists on freedom of opinion.
Germans escort people from Kragvjevac and its surrounding area to be executed Datum 21. Oktober 1941 Quelle Muzej Revolucije Narodnosti Jugoslavije https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Massaker_von_Kraljevo_und_Kragujevac Die Massaker von Kraljevo und Kragujevac (serbisch-kyrillisch Масакр у Краљеву и Крагујевцу) waren Kriegsverbrechen der deutschen Wehrmacht im besetzten Jugoslawien. Bei den beiden größten Erschießungen in Serbien wurden im Oktober 1941 insgesamt 4.000 Zivilisten getötet. Angehörige der 717. Infanterie-Division erschossen als Vergeltung für einen Hinterhalt, in den eine deutsche Kompanie geraten war, 2.300 Bürger der Stadt Kragujevac, gleichzeitig fielen 1.700 Einwohner des benachbarten Kraljevo einer ähnlichen „Sühneaktion“ zum Opfer.[1] An den Massakern waren Einheiten des kollaborierenden Serbischen Freiwilligen-Kommandos und der Serbischen Staatswache beteiligt.[2][3]

When Nazis killed 100 Serbs per dead German in Yugoslavia 21.10.2021

On October 21,1941, Nazi soldiers killed about 4,000 people as part of an "atonement exercise" in occupied Serbia. The victims came from all walks of life. Children were among them.
Aristides de Sousa Mendes (* 19. Juli 1885 in Cabanas de Viriato nahe Viseu; † 3. April 1954 in Lissabon) war ein portugiesischer Diplomat. Als Generalkonsul in Bordeaux rettete er im Zweiten Weltkrieg tausenden Menschen verschiedener Nationalitäten, darunter sehr vielen Juden, das Leben. Einige Schätzungen gehen von bis zu 30.000 Flüchtlingen aus, unter ihnen 10.000 Juden, sind jedoch in dieser Höhe historisch nicht belegbar.[1] Aristides de Sousa Mendes wird als einer der Gerechten unter den Völkern geehrt und zuweilen auch als der „portugiesische Schindler“ oder der „portugiesische Wallenberg“ bezeichnet. -- Original uploader was Tibullus at en.wikipedia - Transferred from en.wikipedia This is one of the most well-known photos of en:Aristides Sousa Mendes. Its author is unknown and it belonged to Aristides himself. The photo has been freely reproduced in many books and in the internet. It is certainly in the public domain and, if not, its reproduction would anyway be fair use or something.

Portugal honors former diplomat who saved thousands from Nazis 19.10.2021

Aristides de Sousa Mendes issued thousands of visas to help people escape the Nazis during WWII. To honor him, a plaque was placed on the walls of the National Pantheon in Lisbon.

377234 17: FILE PHOTO: Prisoners stand in lines outdoors in the concentration camp at Sachsenhausen, Germany, December 19, 1938. (Courtesy of the National Archives/Newsmakers)

100-year-old Nazi concentration camp guard goes on trial 07.10.2021

A former guard from the Sachsenhausen concentration camp is charged with complicity in more than 3,500 instances of murder.
Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier steht beim Denkmal für zivile Opfer der deutschen Massaker. In Korjukiwka erinnert Steinmeier an die größte der sogenannten «Strafaktionen» der deutschen Besatzer gegen Zivilisten im Zweiten Weltkrieg. Anfang März 1943 wurden dort unter einem SS-Sonderkommando rund 6700 Menschen als Reaktion auf die sowjetische Partisanenbewegung ermordet. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German President Steinmeier marks Nazi massacres in Ukraine 06.10.2021

Germany's head of state has called for more efforts to remember Nazi atrocities carried out in the former Soviet Union. Hundreds of thousands of people were killed during the occupation.
Ukraine Gedenkstätte Babi Jar bei Kiew Gedenkstätte Babyn Jar bei Kiew, Ukraine/ Fotoausstellung mit Portrait-Aufnahmen von Überlebenden des Massakers, das Nazi-Deutschland im Zweiten Weltkrieg angerichtet hatte. Copyright: DW/A. Magazowa

The tragedy of Babi Yar: An assembly line of death in Kyiv 29.09.2021

Eighty years ago, more than 30,000 Jews were murdered by Nazis in Kyiv in just two days. Babi Yar is the most infamous site of the Holocaust in Ukraine — but the remembrance of the massacres was suppressed for decades.
Festung Hůrka während der jüngsten Feierlichkeiten zum Jahrestag der tschechoslowakischen Mobilmachung 1938. Fotoautor: Freiwilligengemeinschaft der Freunde der tschechoslowakischen Befestigungen - Festung Hůrka.

Czech Republic: Historic military bunkers go on sale 26.09.2021

The Czech army has been selling thousands of military bunkers that were intended to prevent a Nazi attack in 1938. In the process, a unique defense system of almost 5,000 fortifications is in danger of being destroyed.
wooden gavel and books on wooden table,on brown background © Africa Studio #46546734

Nazi war crimes suspect in Canada dies before extradition to Germany 23.09.2021

Helmut Oberlander, an ex-Nazi interpreter, had been fighting to stay in Canada for nearly 26 years. Before his death, he had argued that he was forcibly conscripted by the Nazis.
Das National Holocaust Memorial of Names an der Weesperstraat vom US-Architekten Daniel Libeskind während der offiziellen Enthüllung des Denkmals gilt eine Notverordnung. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Dutch Holocaust memorial opens after years-long legal deadlock 20.09.2021

Amsterdam unveiled a national monument bearing the names of over 100,000 names of Dutch Jews, Sinti and Roma who were killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust.
29/08/2021 Stolperstein of Ferdinand James Allen, who was born in 1898 and died in 1941.

The forgotten Black victims of the Nazi era 07.09.2021

Of the 75,000 commemorative stones dedicated to victims of the Nazis, only four of them remember Black people. Their experience of persecution was largely erased.
ca. 1925 Max Stern in Deutschland

Controversial Max Stern art exhibition starts 31.08.2021

Heirs of the persecuted Jewish art dealer withdrew their support for the Düsseldorf exhibition, partly since art looted by the Nazis still hangs in the city.

