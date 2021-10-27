Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In the travel world this refers to anything that has not been man made.
In this definition of nature there is also a further distinction between living or non living nature. Non living nature are things that are not man made and which are not alive such as stones, water, air, metals or planets. Living nature refers to all living things on Earth including people, animals, plants and bacteria. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "nature".
From sustainable fishing to the use of medicinal plants, many Indigenous communities have long known how to live with and from nature. A learning pack about ancient methods for today's environmental protection.
Most religions have a connection to the Earth – stories of creation or spiritual practices tied to nature. We take a look at how religion and spirituality influence how we treat the environment. From beliefs steeped in the forest to religious leaders motivating their congregants to take care of the planet. And what happens when holy sites are threatened by climate change and too many visitors?