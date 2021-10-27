Visit the new DW website

Nature

In the travel world this refers to anything that has not been man made.

In this definition of nature there is also a further distinction between living or non living nature. Non living nature are things that are not man made and which are not alive such as stones, water, air, metals or planets. Living nature refers to all living things on Earth including people, animals, plants and bacteria. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "nature".

***Bild des Tages mit Deutschlandbezug*** Sturm über Norddeutschland dpatopbilder Zwei Mädchen lassen am 09.01.2015 auf dem Schlossplatz in Oldenburg (Niedersachsen) ihre Haare im Sturm fliegen. Das erste der beiden Orkantiefs, die am Wochenende über Norddeutschland hinwegziehen, ist bereits eingetroffen. Foto: Ingo Wagner/dpa

Are you through the wind? German nature idioms 27.10.2021

The German language has many everyday idioms referring to nature and weather phenomena, from snow and rain to ice. Grease that lightning and beware the eaves in rain!
09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

Germany's 16 states: Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 27.10.2021

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania attracts with its wide open spaces and untouched nature. The white sandy beaches of the Baltic Sea coast and the more than 1,000 lakes magically attract vacationers.
Schrammsteine in der Sächsischen Schweiz, Sachsen - mountain Schrammsteine in Saxon Switzerland in autumn, Germany

Colorful landscapes – Europe's most beautiful autumn hikes 25.10.2021

A highlight of autumn is nature in all its colorful splendor. Let us show you on which hiking trails you can enjoy the best views – from Austria to Montenegro to England.
October 21, 2021: Human remains found in a Florida park on Wednesday have been confirmed to belong to the missing fianc of a murdered blogger, the FBI says. The body of Brian Laundrie, who had been missing for over a month, was identified using dental records. Laundrie, who was a person of interest in Gabby Petito's death, returned to Florida last month from a joint road trip without his partner. Her body was later found in Wyoming, where the couple had been traveling. FILE IMAGE SHOT ON: September 20, 2021, Sarasota, Florida, USA: Photo provided by the North Port Police Department, missing GABBY PETITO, 22, right, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend, BRIAN LAUNDRIE. (Credit Image: © North Port Police Department/ZUMA Press Wire

FBI says human remains found in Florida belong to Brian Laundrie 22.10.2021

Remains found in a Florida nature preserve were identified as those of Gabby Petito's boyfriend, based on dental records. Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in her murder, had gone missing in mid-September.
This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

US: Remains found with Brian Laundrie's possessions 21.10.2021

Remains were found in the Florida nature preserve where the boyfriend of Gabby Petito went missing. Brian Laundrie was declared a person of interest after Petito's body was found in Wyoming.
DW Global Ideas Lernpaket #9 Indigene (Teaser)

Learning pack #9: Ancestral treasures - Environmental protection using Indigenous knowledge 20.10.2021

From sustainable fishing to the use of medicinal plants, many Indigenous communities have long known how to live with and from nature. A learning pack about ancient methods for today's environmental protection.
PORTO VELHO, RO - 07.09.2021: QUEIMADAS NA AMAZÔNIA - Burning of the Amazon Forest, in the city of Porto Velho, in the state of Rondônia, on Tuesday (7) afternoon. In June, the federal government issued a decree banning burning throughout Brazil for 120 days. (Photo: Fernando Souza/Fotoarena)

ICC climate crimes suit filed against Brazil's Bolsonaro 12.10.2021

The Austrian group AllRise says "crimes against nature are crimes against humanity" and estimates that heat caused by deforestation will result in 180,000 excess deaths this century.
Gerês, Portugal - August 30, 2020 : View of Cavado river and Peneda-Geres National Park, Gerês, Portugal

The case for passive rewilding: 'If you love it, let it free' 11.10.2021

When farmers abandon their land, should we just let nature take its course? As ecologists meet to discuss the threat to global biodiversity, some believe that accepting chaos is the best approach.
Squid Game (Ojingeo Game) ist eine südkoreanische Dramaserie, die von der Produktionsfirma Siren Pictures für Netflix umgesetzt wurde. Die Serie wurde am 17. September 2021 weltweit auf Netflix veröffentlicht.

What distinguishes 'Squid Game' from other survival thrillers 06.10.2021

The South Korean Netflix hit series is a new take on the "Hunger Games" and "Battle Royale" genre, but it also comments on the vicious nature of capitalism.
16.01.2020, Brandenburg, Neuruppin/Ot Gühlen-Glienicke: Wölfe gehen im Tierpark Kunsterspring durchs Gehege. Das Wolfsrudel im Gehege besteht derzeit aus fünf Tieren, die mit der Hand aufgezogen wurden. Der Grundstein für den Tierpark wurde 1966 gelegt, als ein Forstlehrling einen Wildschwein-Frischling aus dem Wald mitbrachte, der dann im Wald- und Strauchgarten des Forstbetriebes in einem kleinen Verschlag groß gezogen wurde. Es kamen immer mehr Tiere wie ein weiterer Frischling, Wildenten, ein Habicht, ein Mäusebussard und ein Rehbock dazu, Rothirsche und Damwild wurde gekauft, bis die Stadt Neuruppin 1975 die Trägerschaft für das Tiergehege übernahm. Der Heimattiergarten Kunsterspring war damit gegründet. Heute leben in dem Tierpark im Landkreis Ostprignitz-Ruppin mehr als 500 Tiere aus 90 verschiedenen Arten. Foto: Soeren Stache/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: More wolves being illegally killed, say conservationists 02.10.2021

A leading German environment group has called for action, with the number of wolves killed without legal permission on the rise. Anyone caught illegally killing a wolf could face jail or a fine, but prosecution is rare.
Image shows the coast of La Palma ablaze, with clouds of smoke and ash as lava flows

Volcanoes: When Mother Nature erupts 30.09.2021

Lava from Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma has reached the Atlantic Ocean, with experts fearing toxic gas on the Spanish island. How much havoc do active volcanoes cause around the world?
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Sacred forests, a destructive pilgrimage and religious leaders speak out 30.09.2021

Most religions have a connection to the Earth – stories of creation or spiritual practices tied to nature. We take a look at how religion and spirituality influence how we treat the environment. From beliefs steeped in the forest to religious leaders motivating their congregants to take care of the planet. And what happens when holy sites are threatened by climate change and too many visitors?
24.2.2013, Salzburg, Österreich, A German hunting Terrrier is picturerd during the Hohe Jagd hunting fair on February 24, 2013 in Salzburg. AFP PHOTO/DIETER NAGL (Photo credit should read DIETER NAGL/AFP via Getty Images)

This way home: A dog's magnetic sense of direction 16.09.2021

Dogs are known for their navigation skills. As with birds, cats and fish, dogs can find their way home from almost anywhere. We just don't know why.
11.09.2ß21 People attend a protest against pollution and the exploitation of a lithium mine in western part of the country, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Hundreds activists gathered to protest against the exploitation of a lithium mine by international Rio Tinto company. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Serbia: Thousands rally in Belgrade for environmental causes 12.09.2021

The protesters have called on the Serbian government to cut ties with the Rio Tinto lithium mining firm and demanded new regulations to protect nature.
Covas do Barroso, 24.08.2 Portugal | Lithium-Bergwerk in Nordportugal Help‘, der in die Weidegründe eingeackerte Hilferuf der Bevölkerung von Covas do Barroso

Portugal: War over lithium behind the mountains 08.09.2021

The northern Portuguese province of Tras-os-Montes is planning to extract lithium in an open-cast mine. But the locals in this sparsely populated and economically deprived region are putting up a fight.
A man and two children plant trees in the Scottish Highlands

Rewilding success stories 03.09.2021

Over the past decade, rewilding has had a beneficial impact on landscapes and lives across the world. Here are some milestone moments that have helped rewild the Earth, stabilize the climate and halt mass extinction.
