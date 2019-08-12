Visit the new DW website

Nature Parks

Ninety eight official nature parks have been established in Germany under its Federal Nature Conservation Act.

Nature parks comprise about 25 percent of the total land area of Germany and are brought together under the Association of German Nature Parks.The oldest is Lüneburg Heath Nature Park, whose core area was established in 1921 as a nature reserve; by 2007 it had expanded to more than four times its original area. The largest nature reserve in Germany, with 3,750 square kilometres (1,450 sq miles) is the Nature Park of the Central and Northern Black Forest and the smallest is Siebengebirge with an area of 48 square kilometres (19 sq miles). This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "nature parks".

Croatian fish industry pins hopes on EU market 12.08.2019

In the natural beauty of eastern Croatia near the edge of the Nature Park Papuk, sustainable fish farming is a growing industry and jobs generator. But, when it comes to fish consumption, Croats are among the lowest in Europe with around 8 kilograms per person a year. That represents an export opportunity to other European Union nations.
Euromaxx Sendung vom 07.02.2017 extratour Chartreuse (F)

Extra Tour: Chartreuse 07.02.2017

The Chartreuse Regional Nature Park in the northern French Prealps has a lot to offer. Tourists can explore the countryside on cultural heritage trails. One stop is the famous Grande Chartreuse monastery.
Mutmaßliche Aufnahme des Senegal Dindéfelo National Park

Senegal's eco-village experiment 02.09.2016

Carim Camara is trying to turn the nature park of Dindéfelo in Senegal into an “eco-village” to make it more socially, economically and ecologically sustainable. The country is also planning many many more.
***Achtung: Nur für geklärte Verwendung nutzen!*** Landschaftsaufnahme Schwarzwald, PR-Bild zu Bildband Nationalpark Schwarzwald Copyright: Joachim Wimmer

The beauty of the Black Forest 25.05.2016

No easy feat, getting a squirrel, dormouse or wood grouse in front of the camera. For their book on the Black Forest, Klaus Echle and Joachim Wimmer capture the flora and fauna of the nature park.
Rubrikengrafik für die Kulturkolumne Scene in Berlin --- DW-Grafik: Peter Steinmetz 2010_03_16-Scene-in-Berlin

Berlin's best-kept secret garden 23.09.2011

Berlin's Südgelände Nature Park is off the beaten track, hidden in the suburb of Schöneberg. It's a secret garden for sheep, graffiti artists and joggers like DW's Leah McDonnell, who wants to keep it for herself.
ARCHIV - Schwere Fahrzeuge der bundeseigenen Wismut GmbH befahren den ehemaligen Uranerztagebau Lichtenberg bei Ronneburg, der bereits seit mehreren Jahren im Zuge der Sanierung der ostthüringischen Bergbauregion mit Haldenmaterial verfüllt wird (Archivfoto vom 19.06.2003). 40 Jahre bauten insgesamt rund eine Million Beschäftigte der Wismut in Sachsen und Thüringen Uran ab und machten damit die DDR zum drittgrößten Uranproduzenten der Welt. Seit 13 Jahren werden nun die riesigen Geröllpyramiden zurückgebaut und in das Tagebauloch zurücktransportiert. Noch etwa 10 Jahre soll es dauern, bis die letzten Hinterlassenschaften beseitigt sind. Foto: Jan-Peter Kasper dpa/lth +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

A Flowering Future for Old East German Uranium Mines 25.12.2006

A German environmental catastrophe has been transformed into a magnificent nature park. The former area of the Ronneburg uranium mines will host Germany's famous Federal Garden Show (BUGA) next year.