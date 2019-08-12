Ninety eight official nature parks have been established in Germany under its Federal Nature Conservation Act.

Nature parks comprise about 25 percent of the total land area of Germany and are brought together under the Association of German Nature Parks.The oldest is Lüneburg Heath Nature Park, whose core area was established in 1921 as a nature reserve; by 2007 it had expanded to more than four times its original area. The largest nature reserve in Germany, with 3,750 square kilometres (1,450 sq miles) is the Nature Park of the Central and Northern Black Forest and the smallest is Siebengebirge with an area of 48 square kilometres (19 sq miles). This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "nature parks".