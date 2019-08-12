Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Ninety eight official nature parks have been established in Germany under its Federal Nature Conservation Act.
Nature parks comprise about 25 percent of the total land area of Germany and are brought together under the Association of German Nature Parks.The oldest is Lüneburg Heath Nature Park, whose core area was established in 1921 as a nature reserve; by 2007 it had expanded to more than four times its original area. The largest nature reserve in Germany, with 3,750 square kilometres (1,450 sq miles) is the Nature Park of the Central and Northern Black Forest and the smallest is Siebengebirge with an area of 48 square kilometres (19 sq miles). This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "nature parks".
In the natural beauty of eastern Croatia near the edge of the Nature Park Papuk, sustainable fish farming is a growing industry and jobs generator. But, when it comes to fish consumption, Croats are among the lowest in Europe with around 8 kilograms per person a year. That represents an export opportunity to other European Union nations.