 Nature gone wild: Depictions of disasters in art | Arts | DW | 29.06.2018

Arts

Nature gone wild: Depictions of disasters in art

Images of catastrophes bombard us every day, but an exhibition at Hamburg's Kunsthalle shows how such depictions are nothing new. "Nature Unleashed" also reveals how shocking natural disasters were once seen as positive.

  • Painting of a dike breaking (Rijksmuseum Amsterdam)

    Nature Unleashed: Hamburg museum shows natural disasters in art

    Jan Asselijn: The Breach of the Saint Anthony's Dike near Amsterdam (1651)

    Jan Asselijn's (1610-1652) oil on canvas painting The Breach of the Saint Anthony's Dike near Amsterdam focuses on the disastrous storm tide that struck the Dutch coast in March 1651. The ocean's onslaught broke St. Anthony's Dike near Amsterdam. Note the two figures in the foreground shrinking back from the gushing water and the raging wind.

  • Painting of a cityscape partiall in ruins (The National Gallery, London/John Henderson Bequest, 1879)

    Nature Unleashed: Hamburg museum shows natural disasters in art

    Egbert van der Poel: A View of Delft after the Explosion of 1654 (1654)

    The above painting captures the scene after a gunpowder store in the Dutch city of Delft exploded, completely destroying a quarter of the city and killing thousands of people. The event was known as the "The Delft Thunderclap." Craters, burnt trees and roofless houses can be seen in Van der Poel's painting. The artist completed 20 canvases of the disaster, always from the same perspective.

  • Darkish painting, with a glaring bright spot in the background, a volcano erupting (Hamburger Kunsthalle / bpk Foto: Elke Walford)

    Nature Unleashed: Hamburg museum shows natural disasters in art

    Joseph Wright of Derby: Vesuvius in Eruption (undated)

    Traveling in Italy in November 1774, British artist Joseph Wright of Derby (1734-1797) witnessed an eruption of the Mount Vesuvius near the city of Naples. The event captured his fascination, and he created about 30 paintings documenting volcanic eruptions over the next 20 years.

  • Painting of the eruption of a volcano, with lots of smoke Foto: Daniel Martin

    Nature Unleashed: Hamburg museum shows natural disasters in art

    Pierre-Henri de Valenciennes: Eruption of Mount Vesuvius and the Death of Pliny (1813)

    French landscape painter Pierre-Henri de Valenciennes (1750-1819) was also fascinated by Mount Vesuvius. He painted the volcano's historic eruption in the year 79 A.D. In the foreground, two figures support a dying man, the Roman officer and naturalist Pliny the Elder. The collapsing buildings and billowing smoke with the still raging volcano in the background create an apocalyptic scene.

  • Painting of huge, towering ice floes . © Hamburger Kunsthalle / bpk Foto: Elke Walford

    Nature Unleashed: Hamburg museum shows natural disasters in art

    Caspar David Friedrich: The Sea of Ice (1823-24)

    From 1820 to 1821, German landscape painter Caspar David Friedrich (1774-1840) experienced a harsh winter on the Elbe River, where he witnessed floes — large sheets of floating ice. He made several drawings of the rare natural phenomenon. The Sea of Ice is the foremost work from that series. The ice floes are so monumental that the shipwreck on the right is not immediately noticeable.

  • Painting of fields in the foreground, a city with billowing smoke in the background as the sun rises © Hamburger Kunsthalle / bpk Foto: Elke Walford

    Nature Unleashed: Hamburg museum shows natural disasters in art

    Caspar David Friedrich: Neubrandenburg in Flames (c. 1834)

    The above late work, also by Caspar David Friedrich, is entitled Neubrandenburg in Flames and shows a city burning, with smoke billowing from the church. Friedrich is perhaps referring to Neubrandenburg city fires that took place before his time, in 1631,1676 and 1737.

  • Painting of men wiorking in the foreground, and smoke over the city in the background © Hamburger Kunsthalle / bpk Foto: Elke Walford

    Nature Unleashed: Hamburg museum shows natural disasters in art

    Jacob Gensler: Hamburg after the Fire of 1842 (1842)

    Another fire: Jacob Gensler's (1808-1845) "Hamburg after the Fire of 1842" is regarded as a key artwork depicting the devastating fire in the northern German port city. Ruins and smoke dominate in the background, as men in the foreground are already at work rebuilding the city.

  • Painting of a burning ship at sea © Stiftung Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin / A. Psille

    Nature Unleashed: Hamburg museum shows natural disasters in art

    Johann Carl Berthold Püttner: Sinking of the Emigrant Ship Austria on September 13, 1858 (1858)

    The emigrant ship Austria sank in the Atlantic after a fire broke out on its passage from Hamburg to New York. Only 89 of 545 passengers survived the disaster. German-Austrian artist Johann Carl Berthold Püttner (1821-1881) portrayed the catastrophe in his painting made the same year.

  • Painting of the ocean in a storm, and a shipwreck © Foto: Gérard Blot / Agence photographique de la Réunion des Musées Nationaux - Grand Palais des Champs Elysées

    Nature Unleashed: Hamburg museum shows natural disasters in art

    Eugene Isabey: Shipwreck of the Three-Master The Emily in 1823 (1865)

    Many years after the maritime disaster, French artist Eugene Isabey (1803-1886) chose a huge canvas (2 x 3.4 meters; 6.5 by 11 feet) to paint the 1823 sinking of a three-master. The sailors can barely stay above the waves in the raging storm that also makes it impossible to lower the lifeboats. The interplay between massive dark waves and angry black clouds is one of the painting's key elements.

  • roofs of houses surrounded by floodwaters . © Courtesy the artist and Galerie Anita Beckers, Frankfurt a.M.

    Nature Unleashed: Hamburg museum shows natural disasters in art

    Kota Ezawa: Flood, 2011 (2011)

    Floods are just as disastrous today as they were centuries ago. German multimedia artist Kota Ezawa's (born 1969) computer-animated work 'Flood, 2011' is based on a newspaper photograph of flooding in Georgia, USA. He uses vector graphics, computer-graphic images defined in terms of 2D points, to create a technical picture.

  • From a bird's eye perspective, flooded areas, with trees and roofs peeking out of the water ©Sammlung M.E. Rijnveld, Rotterdam

    Nature Unleashed: Hamburg museum shows natural disasters in art

    Olphaert den Otter: Light/Water 28/10/2011 (2011)

    The above work by Portuguese-born visual artist Olphaert den Otter (born 1955) is part of his World Stress Painting series that highlights the daily glut of photos from disaster areas in the media. The artist, who lives in the Netherlands, keeps on adding to his "never-ending series" which he refers to as a "catalogue of beauty without well-being."

    Author: Alexandra Mölleken


Hamburg's Kunsthalle new exhibition, Nature Unleashed: The Image of Catastrophe since 1600, is dedicated to artwork that has visually grappled with the topic of catastrophes ever since the early 17th century. Contemporary works are also part of the show.

But why has man always taken pleasure from pictures that show misfortune, tragedy and suffering? Why is it that natural disasters so entirely captivate an onlooker?

"Representations of catastrophes emotionally involve the viewer, making him or her become emotional and stirring feelings of compassion," explains Markus Bertsch, curator of the exhibition in Hamburg.

A disaster's magnetic pull

"Each person maintains a certain basic interest in catastrophes. They have a sort of magnetic effect. But after a specific point, the moral principles come into play," Bertsch says. The curator adds that that's the reason why most people first look at news, photos or videos of catastrophes, even if they actually don't want to, before they decide to turn away from the topic.

Caspar David Friedrich's The Sea' of Ice (1823-24) (Hamburger Kunsthalle/bpk/Elke Walford )

Caspar David Friedrich's The Sea of Ice (1823-24) is violently jagged

A common motif over centuries

Though the exhibition at Hamburg's Kunsthalle includes 15 to 20 works of contemporary art, most of the over 200 items on display come from earlier centuries.

Bertsch and his colleague Jörg Trempler, a professor from the University of Passau who helped develop and prepare the exhibition, wanted to make the viewer sensitive to the fact that catastrophes are not just omnipresent today due to the media, but have actually fascinated people for centuries.

In works dating back to the year 1600, different artists show how natural disasters have long played a central role in art; it's simply that the representation and transmission have changed and developed as time has gone on.

"This topic has been present and totally relevant for hundreds of years and comes to the forefront again and again," Bertsch points out.

Read more: Cultural reflections on disaster after Fukushima

Yesterday's catastrophes today

While earlier artists depicted mythical catastrophes, since the 18th century, artists have increasingly drawn inspiration from current events, for example, the great fire of Hamburg in 1842, or the sinking of the Titanic on April 14, 1912. The second half of the 18th century can therefore be seen as the era when catastrophe depictions as a genre was truly born, according to Bertsch.

A oil panting of Mount Vesuvius erupting by Pierre-Henri de Valenciennes (Musée des Augustins, Toulouse/Daniel Martin)

The Mount Vesuvius erupting, a painting from 1813

Nevertheless, general representations of different types of natural disasters, such as earthquakes, sinking wreaks, fires, and volcanic explosions, have been present throughout all eras.

The same is true for art of the present, Bertsch says, in that there is no focus on a particular type of catastrophe; the whole spectrum of disasters can be artistic subject matter today, just as it has been in the past.

Theatrical origins

The term catastrophe originally comes from the theater, where it was primarily characterized through its role as a turning point, causing a surprising change in plot. "This theatrical definition can be partially applied to art as well," Bertsch explains.

Consequentially, catastrophes were accompanied by a certain positive connotations such as productivity, especially at the beginning of the 17th century.

But in the centuries that followed, the suffering, misfortune and tragedy caused by catastrophes took center stage and have held the position to this day.

Nature Unleashed: The Image of Catastrophe since 1600 opens on June 29 at Hamburg's Kunsthalle and runs through October 14.

  • Lake Poopo evaporation (Photo: ESA/Belspo)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    Only tears of sand remain

    Earth observation satellites such as the European Space Agency's Proba-V collect daily images that allow for the tracking of environmental changes over time. The images above - taken in April 2014, July 2015 and January 2016 (left to right) - offer crystal-clear insight into the gradual evaporation of Lake Poopo, once Bolivia's second largest lake - due at least in part to climate change.

  • Sarychev Peak eruption (Photo: NASA)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    The beast has awoken

    No matter how long volcanoes sleep, they're always in a bad mood when they wake up. The International Space Station was passing overhead when the Sarychev volcano, located in the Kuril Islands of Russia, erupted in 2009. Astronauts were able to snap a picture through a hole in the clouds. From dense ash to clouds of condensed water, virtually all natural phenomena can be examined from outer space.

  • Fires in Sumatra and Borneo, Indonesia (Photo: NASA/J. Schmaltz)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    Don't play with fire

    Every year, wildfires devastate the landscape - and ecology - in numerous countries around the world. Too often, these are caused by humans. This was also the case in Indonesia, where farmers burned peat rainforest areas for agriculture. On the island of Borneo and Sumatra, satellites detected fire hot spots in September 2015, and the plume of grey smoke that triggered air quality alerts.

  • Elbe river flooding Wittenberg (Photo: NASA/J. Allen)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    German kids misbehaved

    In Germany, parents warn their children that if they don't finish their meals, it's going to rain. And indeed, in 2013 it rained, so much that some of central Europe's major rivers overflowed their banks. As shown in this image from 2013, the Elbe burst its banks following unprecedented rainfall. In the photo, muddy water covers the area around Wittenberg, in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt.

  • Tropical storm Sandra (Photo: NASA/J. Schmaltz)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    At the eye of the hurricane

    A strong storm can cause irreparable damage through intense winds and storm surges from the sea. Space-based information is crucial in following development of such storms: intensity, the direction it's moving, wind speed … in the eastern Pacific Ocean near Mexico, this satellite image helped determine how tropical storm Sandra reached winds of 160 kilometers per hour by November 25, 2015.

  • Upsala glacier retreat (Photo: NASA)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    Melting away from under us

    Satellites also play a key role in monitoring climate change and, inevitably, the process of melting ice. From space, scientists were able to document how several glaciers around the globe have receded - as well as the subsequent rise in sea level. This photograph, taken from the International Space Station, shows the retreat of the Upsala glacier in Argentine Patagonia from 2002 to 2013.

  • Dust storm over Middle East (Photo: NASA/J. Schmaltz)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    Hold your breath!

    Dust often covers remote deserts - however in September 2015, satellites offered this impressive view of Middle East areas enveloped by a dust storm, or haboob, affecting large populated regions. What satellites can observe from space supports air quality sensors on the ground to understand patterns on how the storms start and develop. These findings can improve forecasting methods.

  • California's Mount Shasta missing most of its snow (Photo: NASA/R. Simmon)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    'Naked mountain'

    These are the words NASA used to describe the lack of snow on California's Mount Shasta, a crucial source of water for the region. Images documenting drought over the past years have consistently been showing brown mountains that should be white, and bare earth where people seek water. As ice melts, drought grows.

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


 

