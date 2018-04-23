Natalie Portman is an Israeli-American actress who won an Oscar in 2011 for her performance in "Black Swan."

She was born on June 9, 1981 in Jerusalem as Neta-Lee Hershlag. She took on her paternal grandmother's maiden name, Portman, when she was given a role in a Luc Besson film, "Léon: The Professional" (1993). She starred as Padmé Amidala in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy and her performance as a young ballerina in "Black Swan" was critically acclaimed. Natalie Portman is also the lead actress in a 2016 film on Jacqueline Kennedy, "Jackie."