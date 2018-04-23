Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman is an Israeli-American actress who won an Oscar in 2011 for her performance in "Black Swan."

She was born on June 9, 1981 in Jerusalem as Neta-Lee Hershlag. She took on her paternal grandmother's maiden name, Portman, when she was given a role in a Luc Besson film, "Léon: The Professional" (1993). She starred as Padmé Amidala in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy and her performance as a young ballerina in "Black Swan" was critically acclaimed. Natalie Portman is also the lead actress in a 2016 film on Jacqueline Kennedy, "Jackie."

Actress Natalie Portman holds the trophy for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Black Swan at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre late on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California. AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)

Natalie Portman to skip $2-million Israeli award ceremony in protest 23.04.2018

Protesting Netanyahu's policies, the actress announced she would not attend the ceremony to pick up the prestigious Genesis Prize, known as the "Jewish Nobel Prize," causing outrage and public discussions in Israel.  
ARCHIV - Die US-amerikanische Schauspielerin Natalie Portman kommt am 19.05.2015 in Cannes (Frankreich) zu einer Vorführung des Films «Sicario». (zu dpa Natalie Portman bringt Tochter zur Welt vom 03.03.2017) Foto: Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA FILE/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Natalie Portman wins 'Jewish Nobel Prize' 07.11.2017

Israel's Genesis Award comes with $1 million to be donated to philanthropies of the laureate's choosing. It honors the actress' commitment to social causes and her connection to her Jewish roots.
epa05320738 An undated handout film still provided by the Cannes Film Festival organisation on 18 May 2016 shows French actress Isabelle Huppert in a scene of 'Elle'. The movie by Dutch director Paul Verhoeven is presented in the Official Competition at the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival running from 11 to 22 May 2016. EPA/CANNES FILM FESTIVAL / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

An Oscar for Isabelle Huppert?  22.02.2017

French film star Isabelle Huppert is a favorite to win at the Oscars this year. She's up against Emma Stone and Natalie Portman for the Academy Award in the best actress category.
HANDOUT - ARCHIV - Jharrel Jerome (l) als Kevin und Ashton Sanders als Chiron in einer undatierten Szene aus dem Film «Moonlight». Die Auszeichnung des Golden Globe für das beste Drama ging an das berührende Werk «Moonlight». Der Film erzählt von einem schwulen Afro-Amerikaner. Der Film kommt am 09.03.2017 in die deutschen Kinos. (zu dpa «La La Land» hebt bei den Globes ab - Meryl Streep siegt gegen Trump vom 09.01.2017) ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur zu redaktionellen Zwecken in Verbindung mit der Berichterstattung über diesen Film und nur bei Urhebernennung: Foto: David Bornfriend/DCM/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Foto: David Bornfriend/DCM/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Oscars: Who else is in the running? 30.01.2017

Arrival and Moonlight are up for 8 awards. Casey Affleck and Ryan Gosling could steal the show in the best male actor category, while Natalie Portman has a good chance for best actress with biopic Jackie.
An Oscar Statuette at the 88th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Oscar nominations include German comedy 'Toni Erdmann' 24.01.2017

Nominations for the Oscars have been revealed in Los Angeles. "La La Land," "Moonlight" and "Manchester by the Sea" are well represented - as is a German comedy. The awards will be presented on February 26.
***ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über den Film und das Filmfestival Venedig!*** HANDOUT - Schauspielerin Natalie Portman spielt Präsidentingattin Jackie Kennedy in dem Film «Jacky». Der Film läuft beim Filmfestival Venedig (Italien) im Wettbewerb. dpa (zu dpa «Natalie Portman als Jackie Kennedy beim Filmfest Venedig» vom 07.09.2016) ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über den Film und das Filmfestival Venedig und nur bei Urhebernennung Foto: Stephanie Branchu/Filmfestival Venedig/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | © picture-alliance/dpa/Foto: Stephanie Branchu/Filmfestival Venedig

'Jackie': an intimate portrait of the first lady after JFK's assassination 01.12.2016

"Jackie" is an impressive portrait of a fascinating woman. Directed by Chilean Pablo Larraín, the film explores what Jacqueline Kennedy went through just after JFK's assassination. It opens in US cinemas on December 2.
***ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über den Film und das Filmfestival Venedig!*** HANDOUT - Schauspielerin Natalie Portman spielt Präsidentingattin Jackie Kennedy in dem Film «Jacky». Der Film läuft beim Filmfestival Venedig (Italien) im Wettbewerb. dpa (zu dpa «Natalie Portman als Jackie Kennedy beim Filmfest Venedig» vom 07.09.2016) ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über den Film und das Filmfestival Venedig und nur bei Urhebernennung Foto: Stephanie Branchu/Filmfestival Venedig/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | © picture-alliance/dpa/Foto: Stephanie Branchu/Filmfestival Venedig

Natalie Portman shines in 'Jackie' 01.12.2016

In "Jackie," Natalie Portman plays Jacqueline Kennedy: These two names are enough to get fans excited. The film on JFK's widow premiered at the Venice film festival and now opens in the US.

***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur aktuellen Berichterstattung über das Festival!!!*** Festival Film ohne Grenzen in Bad Saarow Filmplakat Hedi Copyright: Festival Film ohne Grenzen

"Film without Borders" - Bad Saarow Film Festival 26.09.2016

Cannes, Venice, Toronto and Berlin are the world’s big international film festivals. But away from the spotlight, smaller fests are celebrating exciting cinema. KINO visits the "Film without Borders" festival.
16.05.2015 *** Actress and director Natalie Portman poses on the red carpet as she arrives with cast members for the screening of her film A Tale of Love and Darkness during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling to shine at Venice Film Festival 28.07.2016

The prestigious Venice Film Festival has announced a lineup of 20 films vying for a Golden Lion. Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Ryan Gosling in a musical romantic comedy made the shortlist.
3.02.2016 epa05141685 (FILE) A file picture dated 04 February 2015 shows director of dance and ballet at the Paris Opera, Benjamin Millepied during a news conference presenting the 2015-2016 season of the national opera of Paris, held at the Opera Bastille in Paris, France. According to media reports on 03 February 2016, Benjamin Millepied is to leave the Paris Opera. According to media reports on 03 February 2016, Benjamin Millepied is to leave the Paris Opera. A press conference by Director of the National Opera of Paris, Stephane Lissner will be hold on 04 January 2016. EPA/IAN LANGSDON Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/I. Langsdon

'Black Swan' choreographer Millepied leaves Paris ballet 04.02.2016

Benjamin Millepied, who choreographed the film "Black Swan" and married its star, Natalie Portman, is leaving the Paris Opera Ballet after publically criticizing it.