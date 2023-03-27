Nashville school shooter was former student

CrimeUnited States of AmericaNashville school shooter was former studentTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCrimeUnited States of America2 hours ago2 hours agoAt least three children and three adults have been killed in a school shooting in the US city of Nashville. Police say a 28-year-old suspect entered the private Christian school heavily armed. The former student was shot dead by police at the scene. https://p.dw.com/p/4PLaGAdvertisement