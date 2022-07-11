NASA reveals James Webb Space Telescope's first image of cosmos

The first full-color image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope was released on Monday, providing a first glimpse of what the early Universe looked like.

US President Joe Biden presented the image at a live-streamed preview event at the White House.

The pictures are the deepest images of the Universe ever made and represent the first wave of scientific images gathered since the telescope began operations.

Among the photos will be the Carina Nebula and the Southern Ring Nebula, two vast interstellar clouds that form stars, and two galaxy clusters called SMACS 0723 and Stephan’s Quintet.

The Carina Nebula, here captured by the Hubble Telescope

Webb will also show atmospheric analysis of a giant exoplanet called WASP-96 b (spectrum) — a gas planet that orbits a star outside our solar system.

"From the deepest images of our Universe ever made, to stellar life cycles, interacting galaxies and insights into exoplanets, Webb is set to wow us across a wide range of topics," The ESA stated in a press release last week.

How does the telescope work?

The James Webb Space Telescope is the next great space science observatory following Hubble, designed to answer outstanding questions about the Universe and make breakthrough discoveries in all fields of astronomy.

The joint project between the American space agency NASA, and the European and Canadian space agencies (ESA, CSA)launched in December 2021.

The telescope uses infrared thermal camerasto capture parts of the electromagnetic spectrum invisible to the naked eye. Infrared allows astronomers to see through dust clouds that would otherwise block out the view.

Baby photos of the Universe

You've probably seen beautiful images of our universe before. Launched in 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope has provided dazzling views of the Universe around us, from nearby planets like Jupiter to distant gas clouds like the Lagoon Nebula.

The Hubble Telescope has captured beautiful images of space, like the Lagoon Nebula

The Hubble Telescope has also captured celestial bodies closer to home, like Jupiter

But the images have more than just aesthetic value. The images from Hubble were crucial in helping scientists understand how planets, stars, and galaxies are formed. It even helped to get a more accurate date of birth for the Universe — about 13.8 billion years ago.

Hubble is still in operation, but the new technological advancements built into the James Webb Space Telescope will further deepen the world's knowledge of the universe.

Webb is set to tell us about the Universe's origins farther than ever before, from the formation of stars and planets, to the birth of the first galaxies in the early universe.

Looking back in time

Light emitted from distant objects takes a long time to reach planet Earth. Light travels at 300,000 kilometers every second. This is extremely fast. But space is big. Really big. So it can still take a long time for light to travel.

For example, the Sun is about 150 million kilometers from Earth, and it takes around eight minutes for light to reach us from our Sun.

The objects Webb can see are many thousands of light-years away. One light-year is the distance traveled by light in one year, which is about 9.5 trillion kilometers.

Webb will show photos of the exoplanet WASP-96, which is 1,150 light-years away. This means that it has taken 1,150 years for the light to reach us, so we actually see the planet as it was 1,150 years ago.

This means that the further away an object is, the farther back in the history of the Universe we can see.

Webb will also show images of Stephan’s Quintet which is about 290 million light-years away. This means we'll be viewing the galaxy as it was 290 million years ago, a time when all the Earth's continents were fused together in the supercontinent Pangea, and the land was dominated by ancestors of reptiles and birds.

With a big enough telescope, it's possible to see objects 12 billion light-years away, like the quasar APM 08279+5255. However, these objects are currently only visible as a dot in the sky.

