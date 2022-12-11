NASA Orion capsule to splashdown after trip around the moon

The return of the gumdrop-shaped capsule is happening 50 years to the day of its predecessor program Apollo making its final moon landing in 1972.

NASA's Orion capsule will splash down into the Pacific Sunday after completing its journey around the moon.

The return of the capsule to Earth will wrap up the inaugural 25-day mission of the Artemis lunar program.

Saturday's splash down is 50 years to the day of its predecessor program Apollo making its final moon landing. The last moon landing occurred on December 11, 1972 with the voyage of the Apollo 17.

What is the Artemis program?

The Artemis program has seen NASA invest billions of dollars with an intent to take people to the Moon and possibly even Mars.

The uncrewed Orion in its mission passed about 79 miles (127 kilometers) above the moon and reached nearly 270,000 miles from Earth. By the time it returns home to Earth, the Orion capsule will have traveled 1.4 million miles since taking off on November 16.

The spacecraft will parachute into the Pacific at approximately 1739 GMT near Guadalupe Island, off Mexico's Baja California peninsula.

Bringing home essential data

The splashdown of Orion wll be a closely watched affair as it will put to test the effectiveness of the Orion's heat shield ­— the largest ever built.

The capsule will have to endure a temperature of 2,800 degrees Celsius (5,000 Fahrenheit), a heat level is about half that of the surface of the sun, when it enters Earth's atmosphere at a speed of 25,000 miles per hour.

Artemis mission manager Mike Sarafin said, "It is a safety-critical piece of equipment. It is designed to protect the spacecraft and the passengers, the astronauts on board. So the heat shield needs to work."

To retrieve the capsule, the USS Portland of the US Navy has been placed in the Pacific.

The spacecraft will subsequently be offloaded from the ship a few days later in San Diego, California.

NASA will be able to collect information from the spacecraft that is essential for upcoming missions.

The crew of the following mission, scheduled for 2024, will travel near the Moon but not make an actual landing there.

The first spacecraft will touch down on the south pole of the Moon, which has water in the form of ice, during Artemis 3, which is slated for 2025.

ss/ar (Reuters, AFP)