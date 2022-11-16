  1. Skip to content
The Artemis I unmanned rocket will voyage to the far side of the moon and backImage: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
TechnologyUnited States of America

NASA launches rocket for Artemis moon mission

10 minutes ago

It was the third attempt to launch the unmanned rocket after a bad weather and a series of technical difficulties thwarted prior launches.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JaKN

NASA launched its most powerful rocket ever on Wednesday as part of the Artemis mission to reach the moon.

The 32-story Space Launch System (SLS) rocket launched from Cape Canaveral in the early hours of the morning, Florida time.

The liftoff came on the third launch attempt for the multibillion-dollar rocket after ten weeks of technical mishaps and back-to-back hurricanes.

The Artemis mission marks the first time NASA has attempted to reach the moon since the last Apollo program wound down 50 years ago. 

More to follow...

zc/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP)

