NASA launches rocket for Artemis moon mission

It was the third attempt to launch the unmanned rocket after a bad weather and a series of technical difficulties thwarted prior launches.

NASA launched its most powerful rocket ever on Wednesday as part of the Artemis mission to reach the moon.

The 32-story Space Launch System (SLS) rocket launched from Cape Canaveral in the early hours of the morning, Florida time.

The liftoff came on the third launch attempt for the multibillion-dollar rocket after ten weeks of technical mishaps and back-to-back hurricanes.

The Artemis mission marks the first time NASA has attempted to reach the moon since the last Apollo program wound down 50 years ago.

