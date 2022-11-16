NASA launches rocket for Artemis moon mission

NASA launched its most powerful rocket ever on Wednesday as part of the Artemis mission to reach the moon.
The 32-story Space Launch System (SLS) rocket launched from Cape Canaveral in the early hours of the morning, Florida time.
The liftoff came on the third launch attempt for the multibillion-dollar rocket after ten weeks of technical mishaps and back-to-back hurricanes.
The Artemis mission marks the first time NASA has attempted to reach the moon since the last Apollo program wound down 50 years ago.
More to follow...
