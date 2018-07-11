Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies

Nancy Sinatra's daughter, Nancy Jr., tweeted that her mother had died peacefully on Friday evening, although further details were not initially available.

"She was a blessing and the light of my life. God speed, Momma," wrote the younger Sinatra. "Thank you for everything."

The Sinatra family website featured a dedication to Nancy Sr. of the Frank Sinatra song "She’s Funny that Way."

Nancy Sinatra, born Nancy Barbato, was married for 12 years to one of the 20th Century's greatest music and movie icons, who starred in such blockbuster movies as "From Here to Eternity," and "Guys and Dolls" and who is perhaps best known for his signature jazz song, "New York, New York."

The couple both hailed from New Jersey and had three children. Nancy worked as a secretary, while Frank was employed as a singing waiter.

They divorced in 1951 following Frank's string of extramarital affairs — most notably with his future wife and actress Ava Gardner — were made public in Hollywood gossip columns.

After the divorce, Nancy Sr. never remarried but devoted herself to family life and charity work from her home in Beverly Hills, California. Despite their split, the couple remained close until Frank's death from a heart attack in 1998.

Read more: Frank Sinatra's ups and downs

She is credited, under the name Nancy Barbato, with two TV and film appearances, appearing in her daughter Nancy's 1975 concert film, "Nancy and Lee in Las Vegas," and in 1974 on her friend Dinah Shore's talk show.

She became known as Nancy Sr. after daughter Nancy became a 1960s singing star in her own right, most notably with the track "These Boots Are Made For Walking."

Frank Sinatra's women First love and wife: Nancy Barbato They met in 1934 at a summer camp. While Nancy painted her nails on the porch, Frank would play love songs on his ukulele. They married in 1939. Nancy became the mother of his three children (Nancy, Frank, Tina). She always stayed at his side, even though she knew he was cheating on her, until they divorced in 1951. Nancy is still alive, and is now 98 years old.

Frank Sinatra's women Sex goddess dumped: Lana Turner According to the biography by J. Randy Taraborrelli, when Sinatra saw Lana Turner in "The Postman Always Rings Twice" in 1946, he immediately said: "I have to have her." He did, and their relationship was centered on sex. He left Nancy for the star. When he eventually returned to his wife, Lana found out about it in the newspapers - and cried on the shoulder of her friend Ava Gardner.

Frank Sinatra's women Turbulent second marriage: Ava Gardner Ironically, that same actress would cause Frank and Nancy Sinatra to divorce in 1951. He remarried instantly. With their public crises and scandals, Frank and Ava were a godsend for the tabloids. While her career in Hollywood was taking off, he was temporarily all washed up. Sinatra and Gardner separated two years later and divorced in 1957.

Frank Sinatra's women Secret fiancée: Lauren Bacall In 1957, after the death of her husband Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall found comfort in the arms of her longtime friend Frank. And she fell in love with him. In fact, the two were engaged, although Sinatra was hesitant and wanted to keep it a secret. But the tabloids found out and spread the news. Sinatra believed Bacall herself had broken the news - so he left her on the spot.

Frank Sinatra's women The naked roommate: Marilyn Monroe Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe were good friends and lived together after they separated from their respective spouses. Biographer Taraborrelli says their platonic relationship ended when Sinatra found her one morning standing by the open fridge, trying to decide between grapefruit or orange juice - in the nude. He allegedly wanted to propose to her in 1961, but she turned him down.

Frank Sinatra's women Briefly engaged: Juliet Prowse The two met during the shoot of "Can-Can" (picture). Sinatra and the dancer announced their engagement in 1962 but abandoned the plans shortly afterwards. According to "The Guardian," Prowse was more flattered than in love and preferred to focus on her career. "And after a few drinks he could be very difficult," she claimed.

Frank Sinatra's women A very young third wife: Mia Farrow When the actress married the over 50-year-old star in July 1966, she was 21. Whether because of the nearly absurd age difference or Farrow's need for more independence, the marriage did not last long, ending after two years. During that period, she made at least three new friends - Sinatra's children. After all, they were about her age.

Frank Sinatra's women Duet with daughter All three of Sinatra children inherited their father's musical talent. Frank Jr. became a musician and later led his father's orchestra. Tina is a filmmaker. Nancy is the only one to have recorded a song with her father. Released in 1967, "Somethin 'Stupid" became a worldwide hit. This picture shows the two taking a break during the recording session.

Frank Sinatra's women More than just a film partner: Grace Kelly Grace Kelly and Frank Sinatra were both legendary seducers. According to biographer Wendy Leigh, just as Sinatra would jump at every opportunity, Kelly was constantly cheating on her husband, Prince Rainier of Monaco, landing in the arms of her old Hollywood chums: Marlon Brando, Gary Cooper, Bing Crosby - and Ol' Blue Eyes.

Frank Sinatra's women Rumored romance: Queen Soraya Even the former wife of the Shah of Iran, then Queen Soraya, is rumored to be among Sinatra's conquests. Why not? After all, the Sultan of Swoon couldn't resist a beautiful woman. Judy Garland, Nancy Reagan and Jackie Onassis are also among the women on the list of his purported one-night stands.

Frank Sinatra's women The fourth and last wife: Barbara Marx So many marriages, so many women - but only Barbara, who he met in 1973, was exactly the right one. He found her so mature, beautiful and wise that he gave her a 17-carat diamond engagement ring. In her autobiography "Lady Blue Eyes," she wrote: "I was his companion, consultant, muse, psychiatrist and lover." They married in 1976 and stayed together until Sinatra's death in 1998. Author: Silke Wünsch / eg



rc/jlw (Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.