Namibia's President Geingob to undergo cancer treatment

Namibian President Hage Geingob was diagnosed with cancer earlier in the month and will undergo treatment, his office said Friday.

The presdincy did not provide details about his condition, but stated that he would continue to perform his duties.

"As part of regular annual medical examinations, the Presidency informed the Namibian public that the head of state was due for a colonoscopy and a gastroscopy on 8 January 2024, which were followed up with a biopsy, of which the results revealed cancerous cells," the presidency statement said.

"On the advice of the medical team, President Geingob will undertake appropriate medical treatment to deal with the cancerous cells," the statement read.

Geingob, who is 82 years old, told the public in 2014 when he was prime minister that he had survived prostate cancer. He became president the following year.

Namibia is scheduled to conduct both presidential and parliamentary elections towards the end of 2024.

rm/lo (Reuters, AFP)