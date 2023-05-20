  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
G7 summit in Japan
Greece votes
A boy has his face painted white with the word AIDS in red on his forehead
Some 38 million people were living with HIV in 2021Image: JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images
HealthGlobal issues

Myths and pseudoscience are causing HIV to spread

Fred Schwaller
33 minutes ago

Myths and superstitions about HIV and AIDS are causing the disease to spread, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RbN8

HIV/AIDS is a viral infection that attacks the immune system, specifically immune cells, which are crucial for fighting off infections and diseases. The virus is primarily transmitted through unprotected sexual intercourse or sharing contaminated needles.

Once infected, individuals experience flu-like symptoms, such as fever and fatigue, which can often go unnoticed or be mistaken for other illnesses. Unnoticed HIV infections are more common than you'd think — around half of the 4.9 million people living with HIV in West and Central Africa are unaware of their status.

Infections disproportionately affect young women and adolescent girls, mostly in African countries, where young women are three times more likely to contract HIV than young men.

Without proper treatment, HIV can progress to AIDS, a stage where the immune system is severely compromised. AIDS leaves you vulnerable to opportunistic infections and cancers.

While HIV is a global issue, around two thirds of the people living with HIV reside in sub-Saharan Africa. The high prevalence in the region is due to a variety of reasons, including limited access to healthcare, a lack of comprehensive sex education, and social stigma.

However, counterfactual stories and myths remain a problem, particularly about how the disease is transmitted and treated.

Knowing the facts about HIV helps fight it

How is HIV transmitted?

One common myth is that people can contract HIV by being near an HIV-positive person.

In fact, HIV can be spread through blood, semen and vaginal fluids, and breast milk. It can also be transmitted from mother to child during pregnancy and childbirth. HIV can be passed on by the exchange of specific types of bodily fluid, but not by saliva, tears or sweat. And it cannot be spread through the air like COVID-19.

Condoms help prevent the spread of HIV, which is why some countries make free condoms widely available. Similarly, clean needle programs for drug users help to reduce the risk of HIV transmission.

Unfortunately, the Catholic Church opposes artificial contraception, including condoms. This controversial stance means many people are losing out on their life-saving benefits.

HIV treatments

Another myth is that having sex with a virgin cures HIV. This superstition is behind a recent rise in HIV cases among young women in Ghana, for example, as older men sought to have unprotected sex with them to cure their HIV.

Public health programs are working to raise awareness to help protect younger women and combat myths. 

In the meantime, public health officials are working to increase the rollout of HIV-suppressing medication. Scientists are also testing new forms of more affordable antiviral drugs that can be distributed to regions with high HIV prevalence. 

The United Nations warned last year that a new AIDS pandemic could hit if more global funding isn't made available to combat the disease.

South Africa makes progress on prevention of HIV infections

Edited by: Julie Gregson

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Youth to Youth program in Kenya bei DSW, an international development organization

Opinion: COVID-19 will increase HIV and unsafe births for African women

Opinion: COVID-19 will increase HIV and unsafe births for African women

More HIV-infected and unwanted pregnant women in Africa are feared by Evelyn Samba from the German Foundation for World Population. States invested too little in their healthcare. Fatal in the corona crisis:
Evelyn Samba
Evelyn Samba
Guest commentary
HealthJuly 10, 2020
A lab in Pakistan testing patients for HIV

Pakistan: HIV-positive adults, children face stigma

Pakistan: HIV-positive adults, children face stigma

More and more children are found to be HIV-positive in northwest Pakistan. Officials attribute the trend to mandatory pre-surgery testing and growing public awareness.
HealthMarch 30, 2023
Professor Kogie Naidoo, head of HIV Treatment Research at the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research, South Africa, speaks to DW.

Preventative HIV medication a 'huge gamechanger': Researcher

Preventative HIV medication a 'huge gamechanger': Researcher

Professor Kogie Naidoo, head of HIV Treatment Research at South Africa's Centre for the Aids Programme of Research, speaks to DW about recent breakthroughs in preventative HIV medications.
HealthDecember 1, 202203:27 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz seen smiling alongside Britain's Rishi Sunak, other G7 leaders also seen walking down steps

G7 summit: Leaders talk China, Zelenskyy arrives in Japan

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A boy with a fishnet standing on the oil-stained bank of a creek near Goi, Ogoniland, Nigeria

Nigeria needs $12 billion to clean up oil spills

Nigeria needs $12 billion to clean up oil spills

Nature and Environment18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

North Korean soldiers stand guard at the Demilitarized Zone

Germany's Scholz to make brief, symbolic visit to S. Korea

Germany's Scholz to make brief, symbolic visit to S. Korea

Politics22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A close up of a German soldier and his equipment

Germany: Defense minister battles Bundeswehr bureaucracy

Germany: Defense minister battles Bundeswehr bureaucracy

PoliticsMay 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters on Syntagma Square carry Greek flags and signs reading 'Oxi' (No) in opposition to the austerity demands made by the country's international creditors, Athens, Greece, June 29, 2015

What have been some of Greece's biggest election promises?

What have been some of Greece's biggest election promises?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A design plan for futuristic mirror-encased skyscrapers in a red dessert

Saudi Arabia's Neom: A prestigious project with a dark side

Saudi Arabia's Neom: A prestigious project with a dark side

PoliticsMay 18, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Carl Larson, a US army veteran who also spent time fighting in Ukraine, is seen in front of the US Capitol while campaigning for the continued delivery of military supplies to Ukraine.

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

Conflicts22 hours ago02:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

A sniffer dog along with a soldier looking a plant in a jungle

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

CatastropheMay 18, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage