HIV - The Pandemic Is Not Over

How HIV destroys the immune system

HIV destroys the helper T cells of the immune system. If left untreated, this leads to so-called AIDS-defining illnesses such as tuberculosis and other infections that the organism can no longer fight off.

A normal life with HIV

Antiretroviral therapy keeps HIV in check and enables those affected to have a normal life and a normal life expectancy. But people with HIV still suffer from stigmatization and exclusion.

Strategies to fight HIV

In an interview, Berlin-based HIV physician Caroline Isner explains new approaches to prevention and treatment.

(F)actually healthy: How myths complicate the fight against HIV.

Misinformation and half-knowledge about the virus still result in thousands of preventable HIV infections. The (f)actually department gets to the bottom of some typical myths surrounding the subject.

The plight of women

Globally, about half of new HIV infections affect women, but in some places the proportion is much higher. Women can face violence if they insist on condoms or refuse sex. But more and more want to actively protect themselves. New drugs are helping.

Fit with Vivian

Fitness instructor Vivian demonstrates an exercise to help keep your hips flexible - and your butt in good shape.

