Myanmar's leadership says drones have been shot down over the capital, Naypyitaw. The attack comes with the ruling military junta fighting battles on several fronts against ethnic insurgents.

The military junta on Thursday said Maynamar's security services had downed seven drones over the capital Naypyitaw.

A military base was said to be the target of the rare attack, which comes as the government struggles to contain a growing armed resistance movement.

More to come...

rc/ab (Reuters, AFP)