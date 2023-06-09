  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
EU asylum policy
Climate change
Nature and EnvironmentMyanmar

Myanmar junta blocking aid for Mocha storm victims, UN says

60 minutes ago

Myanmar's ruling junta is holding up aid for thousands who were affected by one of the strongest storms to hit the war-torn country by suspending travel authorizations to affected communities, the UN said.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SOTS
Residents walk through damaged buildings following Cyclone Mocha, May 16, 2023
The western Rakhine state of Myanmar was one of the hardest hit by Cyclone MochaImage: AP/picture alliance

Myanmar's ruling military government has suspended approvals for international aid organizations to reach communities affected by a cyclonic storm last month, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said Friday.

Distribution of critical aid, such as water, food and medicines, were being held up as a result. The UN situation report said the suspension of aid activities "could not have come at a worse time" given the approaching annual monsoon season.

The cyclone, called Mocha, destroyed thousands of houses in its path of destruction in Myanmar and Bangladesh last month. It was one of the most powerful storms to hit Myanmar.

At least 148 people died in western Rakhine state, and more than 186,000 buildings were destroyed, according to state media.

The UN report did not mention why the military junta's Disaster Management Committee suspended travel authorizations to affected communities.

Cyclone Mocha may have claimed many lives in Myanmar

More than a million affected by Cyclone Mocha

The UNOCHA said about 1.6 million people were heavily affected by the cyclone in Rakhine, Chin and Kachin states, and in Sagaing and Magway regions.

It said more than 113, 200 people have received shelter and other relief from aid groups, while food was distributed to more than 293, 800 people in Rakhine alone, which was particularly hit hard by the cyclone and where fighting between the junta and opposition has occurred.

There are concerns that people might be left without adequate shelter during the monson season if they don't receive the aid.

Myanmar's state of affairs 

Myanmar's military has long kept access to many parts of the country under tight restrictions, especially areas seen as sensitive because of tensions with ethnic minorities, as is the case with Rakhine.

The military drove out upwards of 700,000 Rohingyas from Rakhine state in a brutal military campaign in 2017, with close to a million of them now living in camps in Bangladesh.

The safety situation in Myanmar has worsened since the coup of 2021, when general tooks over power alleging voter fraud during the 2020 general election.

The military removed Aung San Suu Kyi, who formed the first civilian government after decades of military rule in the country.

rm/jcg (AP, AFP) 

Cyclone Mocha threatens Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ex-President Donald Trump giving a speech at his Mar-o-Lago home

US: Indictment says Trump held on to secret nuclear files

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Kenia Nairobi | Matatu-Surfen-Trend

Kenya's risky Matatu surfing craze

Kenya's risky Matatu surfing craze

Cars and Transportation12 hours ago02:14 min
More from Africa

Asia

A tightly packed crowd of youths in China

China: Young people feel the crunch in tough job market

China: Young people feel the crunch in tough job market

Business10 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Rammstein live in Odense, Denmark

Rammstein lawyers to file charges against accusers

Rammstein lawyers to file charges against accusers

Music11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Sea swell in foreground with a boat of migrants on the horizon.

European Union: Ministers strike deal on asylum reforms

European Union: Ministers strike deal on asylum reforms

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Visitors discover images and models of the Neom project during an expo in Riyadh.

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

PoliticsJune 7, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

People walking through Times Square in a yellow haze at 2pm on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

New York air pollution: How to protect yourself from smoke

New York air pollution: How to protect yourself from smoke

ScienceJune 8, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

New 2,000 pesos notes from Argentina

Argentina unveils new 2,000-peso bill as inflation bites

Argentina unveils new 2,000-peso bill as inflation bites

Business10 hours ago02:22 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage