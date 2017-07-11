Myanmar: Curfew-defying protests turn deadly

At least two people were killed during anti-coup protests overnightin Yangon, as Myanmar's police continue to use deadly force against peaceful demonstrators.

Domestic media reported that the protesters were killed in Yangon's Tharketa district after police opened fire on a crowd of people who had gathered outside a police station demanding the release of detained demonstrators.

Thousands of people had gathered Friday night in central Yangon to hold a vigil commemorating protesters who have been killed.

Security forces have been using increasingly brutal tactics to suppress a nationwide protest movement opposing the military take over of the democratically elected government on February 1. At least 70 people have been reported killed so far.

On Thursday, at least 10 demonstrators were killed in separate protestsacross the country. In an incident similar to today's, six people were killed while demanding the release of prisoners at a police station in a central Myanmar town.

More protests planned

More protests are planned Saturday to mark the anniversary of a 1988 uprising against the then-military government following the killing of a university student.

The campaign came to be known as the "8-8-88 campaign," as the demonstrations peaked in August of that year.

The army crushed the uprising and at least 3,000 people were killed. It was during this time that the leader of Myanmar's ousted government, Aung San Suu Kyi, grew to political prominence.

