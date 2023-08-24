  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Fukushima
Bundesliga
HistoryAfghanistan

My Childhood, My Country - 20 Years in Afghanistan

August 24, 2023

The film follows an Afghan boy named Mir over a period of 20 years.

https://p.dw.com/p/4USo8
Aufgewachsen in Afghanistan | Screenshot
Image: Seventh Art Productions

 A unique, long-term project, the film tells Mir’s story against the backdrop of political developments in Afghanistan and ends with the withdrawal of international troops from the country in 2021.

Award-winning filmmakers Phil Grabsky and Shoaib Sharifi have created a real-life coming-of-age epic in one of the world's poorest and most contested regions. 

Aufgewachsen in Afghanistan | Screenshot
Image: Seventh Art Productions

"Look at the American planes!" shouts Mir - a mischievous boy of seven. He lives in a cave among the ruins of the Buddhas of Bamiyan. The filmmakers meet him in 2001, shortly after the attacks on the World Trade Center. U.S. troops have just landed in Afghanistan. It is the beginning of a seemingly endless war, fought in one of the poorest countries in the world. 

 

 

Aufgewachsen in Afghanistan | Screenshot
Image: Seventh Art Productions

 

The documentary follows Mir over the next two decades, telling a remarkably personal story marked by poverty, destruction, hope and progress. It is the story of a life in Afghanistan.

 

 

 

Aufgewachsen in Afghanistan | Screenshot
Image: Seventh Art Productions

 

Mir comes of age during 20 years of war against the Taliban, before experiencing the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021. By then he is himself working as a young cameraman in Kabul.

Mir's personal journey is interwoven with the history of his country: The documentary also includes sobering comments from soldiers, politicians and journalists, to provide big-picture insights into the "war on terror".

 

Aufgewachsen in Afghanistan | Screenshot
Image: Seventh Art Productions

"My Childhood, My Country - 20 Years in Afghanistan" offers a unique personal glimpse into one of the most devastating conflicts of the 21st century. After 20 years, $2.3 trillion spent by 40 countries and more than 160,000 lives lost, the film asks, was this war worth it? How did the "war on terror" impact Mir, his country and the world? As filmmaker Phil Grabsky says: "I can truly say that there is no film that has ever captured the life of an Afghan family so powerfully over 20 years. And little did we know that the final days of filming would end with the Taliban seizing power."

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 16.09.2023 – 10:30 UTC
SAT 16.09.2023 – 21:30 UTC
SUN 17.09.2023 – 04:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

 

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People carry a body bag away from the wreckage of a crashed private jet, near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Berlin notes 'pattern' after Prigozhin's presumed death

PoliticsAugust 24, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Patients wait in a crowded corridor of a Nigerian hospital.

Why are medical professionals leaving Nigeria?

Why are medical professionals leaving Nigeria?

SocietyAugust 24, 202302:55 min
More from Africa

Asia

Srettha Thavisin in a blue suit greets supporters

Thailand: What lies ahead for the new government?

Thailand: What lies ahead for the new government?

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A Preussen Münster player battles a Hamburg opponent for the ball

The Bundesliga: How it all started 6 decades ago

The Bundesliga: How it all started 6 decades ago

SoccerAugust 24, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Russland Bekanntgabe Rückzug Cherson Sergei Surovikin

Sergei Surovikin: 'General Armageddon' gets stood down

Sergei Surovikin: 'General Armageddon' gets stood down

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Ethiopian migrants run from Yemen towards the border with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Smiling, former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally

US: Donald Trump's popularity soars despite indictment

US: Donald Trump's popularity soars despite indictment

PoliticsAugust 23, 202302:51 min
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of an oilplatform operated by Brazil's Petrobras copany in the bay of Guanabara near Rio de Janeiro

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

BusinessAugust 22, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage