Museum Ludwig

The Museum Ludwig in Cologne is renowned for its unique collection of modern art, including works by Picasso, Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein.

The Ludwig Museum emerged from the Cologne-based Wallraf-Richartz Museum in 1976 as part of a deal between chocolate magnate Peter Ludwig and the city of Cologne. The city built a Museum Ludwig for artworks produced after 1900, to which Ludwig endowed 350 works of modern art. The present building near Cologne Cathedral, which opened in 1986, originally housed both the Wallraf-Richartz Museum and Museum Ludwig until 1994, when the two institutions were separated. The Museum Ludwig incorporates two important collections, namely an expressionist collection by Josef Haubrich that includes works by Erich Heckel, Karl Schmidt-Rottluff, Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, August Macke, Otto Müller, as well as works of classical modernism by Marc Chagall and Otto Dix. The second collection by Ludwig includes works by Picasso, Russian avant-garde and American Pop Art artists.

Pablo Picasso Temple de la Paix in Vallauris aus Peter Nestler, Picasso in Vallauris, 2020, (Filmstill) © Peter Nestler © Succession Picasso/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2021

Pablo Picasso's image in East and West Germany 27.09.2021

Communist activist or genius of contemporary art? Picasso was viewed through drastically different ideological lenses in former East and West Germany.
Museum Ludwig Köln, ML, Gontscharowa, Natalia, Orangenverkäuferin, 131 x 97 cm, Inv.Nr. ML 01484

Real or fake? Museum Ludwig probes Russian works of art 30.09.2020

An exhibition at the museum in Cologne demonstrates how the authenticity of artworks is determined, with fakes from its own collection also on display.

Museum Ludwig Köln, ML/G 2007/014, Sister Corita, people like us, yes, 1965 Corita Kent (Sister Corita), people like us, yes, 1965

Only white and male? Questioning the Pop Art canon 23.06.2020

The Museum Ludwig in Germany spent two years examining the diversity of its collection. The resulting show, "Mapping the Collection," highlights long-overlooked female, queer, Indigenous and African American artists.
Köln, Museum Ludwig, Sammlung Fotografie, Inv.-Nr. ML/F 2018/0047/7, Mendieta, Ana, Untitled (Facial Hair Transplants), Auflagenhöhe: 3 von 10, Aufnahme: 1972 Ana Mendieta Ohne Titel (Facial Hair Transplants), 1972 (1997) Copyright: VG Bild Bonn, 2020

A German museum re-examines its artistic diversity 23.06.2020

Works by Indigenous, African American and queer artists have long been absent from Cologne's Museum Ludwig. An exhibition spurred by critical self-examination is changing that — and it comes at a timely global moment.
Museum für Naturkunde Berlin workshopreihe-klimawandel

How environmentally sustainable are Germany's museums? 12.12.2019

There are plenty of exhibitions with a focus on nature and climate change in Germany, and they are popular with visitors. Few museums think green, however, and are changing practices and structures.

Nil Yalter. Exile Is a Hard Job Museum Ludwig 9. März – 2. Juni 2019 Nil Yalter Exile Is a Hard Job / Walls, 2018 Acryl auf Offset-Druck im öffentlichen Raum Vietorstraße, Köln, Kalk © Nil Yalter Foto: Henning Krause

Nil Yalter: Turkish-French art pioneer emerges from exile 06.03.2019

"Exile Is a Hard Job" is a spot-on title for the retrospective of Turkish artist Nil Yalter's oeuvre at Museum Ludwig in Cologne. For over 40 years, she has been exploring the situation of migrant workers.
Köln Museum Ludwig Ausstellung Gabriele Münter Malen ohne Umschweife 15.9.2018 – 13.1.2019 Motiv: Gasse in Tunis, 1905 Ort: Bonn (c) VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2018

Gabriele Münter: Strong woman of German modernism 13.09.2018

Gabriele Münter was expressive and eager to experiment — and she decisively influenced modern art in the 20th century. With "Painting to the Point," Cologne's Museum Ludwig has dedicated a major exhibition to the artist.
Bilder zur Rosenquist Retrospektive im Museum Ludwig in Köln. Foto: DW/Sabine Oelze****President Elect, 1960-61/1964

Homage to James Rosenquist, pop art pioneer 17.11.2017

Eight months after James Rosenquist's death in March, the Museum Ludwig in Cologne is showing the American pop art icon's key works. Some of the paintings have never been displayed in Germany.
Bilder zur Rosenquist Retrospektive im Museum Ludwig in Köln. Foto: DW/Sabine Oelze****Star Thief (Sternenräuber) 1980

A James Rosenquist retrospective 17.11.2017

Eight months after James Rosenquist's death, Museum Ludwig shows the American pop art icon's key works in Cologne. Some of the paintings have never been displayed in Germany.
Der Künstler Gerhard Richter steht am 19.10.2016 in Köln (Nordrhein-Westfalen) in seinem Atelier vor einem Bild. Foto: Oliver Berg/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Gerhard Richter turns 85 09.02.2017

Der Künstler Gerhard Richter steht am 19.10.2016 in Köln (Nordrhein-Westfalen) in seinem Atelier vor einem Bild. Foto: Oliver Berg/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German art star Gerhard Richter turns 85 09.02.2017

Hinter dem Museum Ludwig ist am 24.08.2016 in Köln (Nordrhein-Westfalen) der Dom zu sehen. Die Jubiläumsausstellung Wir nennen es Ludwig. Das Museum wird 40 ist vom 27. August bis 08. Januar 2017 zu sehen. Foto: Oliver Berg/dpa | picture-alliance/dpa/O.Berg

The Museum Ludwig turns 40 22.09.2016

The Museum Ludwig in Cologne is famous for its comprehensive collection of 20th and 21st century artworks. Now it is celebrating a special anniversary as it turns 40.
epa04160677 A man stands in front a tv showing a video as part of the artworks displayed in a major retrospective exhibition of German artist Sigmar Polke entitled 'Alibis: Sigmar Polke 1963_2010' during a media preview of the show at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, New York, USA, 09 April 2014. The exhibit which runs from 19 April until 03 August, is the first major retrospective of Polke's work, including painting, photography, film, drawing, prints, and sculpture, and is one of the largest exhibitions ever assembled at the museum. EPA/JUSTIN LANE (zu dpa «Mehr als ein Maler»: Große Polke-Schau im New Yorker MoMa vom 18.04.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Polke's enigmatic artworks show in Germany 13.03.2015

His works infused with irony and reflection, German artist Sigmar Polke was an enigmatic observer of his era. A German museum is showing an enhanced version of the retrospective that's passed through New York and London.
04.05.2013 DW Hin und Weg Überblick Köln 2

Cologne - city on the Rhine 06.05.2013

The Rhine, the cathedral, the old town, the excellent museums and not least the population's easy-going sociability make Cologne one of Germany's most popular travel destinations.

December 2011: DW's culture calendar 30.11.2011

Waiting for Christmas certainly has its perks: Eating a piece of chocolate from an Advent calendar every day, preparing gifts, strolling through Christmas markets. But there are other things to do in December as well.
Der groesste teil der Koelner Picasso-Sammlung wird vom 1.November an bis zum 28.April im Ludwig Museum in eine Ausstellungmit dem Title 526*Picasso zu sehen sein.

Cologne Museum Enriched with Priceless Picassos 07.11.2001

A generous donation of Picassos by an art patron has turned the spotlight on Cologne's Museum Ludwig.