The Museum Ludwig in Cologne is renowned for its unique collection of modern art, including works by Picasso, Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein.

The Ludwig Museum emerged from the Cologne-based Wallraf-Richartz Museum in 1976 as part of a deal between chocolate magnate Peter Ludwig and the city of Cologne. The city built a Museum Ludwig for artworks produced after 1900, to which Ludwig endowed 350 works of modern art. The present building near Cologne Cathedral, which opened in 1986, originally housed both the Wallraf-Richartz Museum and Museum Ludwig until 1994, when the two institutions were separated. The Museum Ludwig incorporates two important collections, namely an expressionist collection by Josef Haubrich that includes works by Erich Heckel, Karl Schmidt-Rottluff, Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, August Macke, Otto Müller, as well as works of classical modernism by Marc Chagall and Otto Dix. The second collection by Ludwig includes works by Picasso, Russian avant-garde and American Pop Art artists.