 Mother, three children found dead in Gunzenhausen, Germany | News | DW | 26.06.2018

News

Mother, three children found dead in Gunzenhausen, Germany

German authorities have discovered the bodies of a 29-year-old mother and three children in in an apartment in a Bavarian town of Gunzenhausen. The 31-year-old father of the family was found nearby with serious injuries.

Symbolbild Polizeieinsatz (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Ruprecht)

At least four people have died and one was severely injured in an incident at their home in the town of Gunzenhausen, northwest Bavaria, German police said on Tuesday.

Police said that children aged three, seven, and nine were among the victims, alongside their 29-year-old mother. All of the bodies were discovered in a Gunzenhausen apartment early on Tuesday. However, authorities also found the critically injured father of the family, aged 31, in front of the house the apartment was in. According to preliminary information, the man's injuries are consistent with "falling from great height," officials said.

Read more: Outcry in Bavaria over extending police powers

The man has been taken to a hospital.

Police have launched a probe into the case. Officials said they had no information on the motive, but suspected a family dispute to be behind the incident.

dj/msh (AFP, dpa)

