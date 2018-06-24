Mother, three children found dead in Gunzenhausen, Germany

At least four people have died and one was severely injured in an incident at their home in the town of Gunzenhausen, northwest Bavaria, German police said on Tuesday.

Police said that children aged three, seven, and nine were among the victims, alongside their 29-year-old mother. All of the bodies were discovered in a Gunzenhausen apartment early on Tuesday. However, authorities also found the critically injured father of the family, aged 31, in front of the house the apartment was in. According to preliminary information, the man's injuries are consistent with "falling from great height," officials said.

The man has been taken to a hospital.

Police have launched a probe into the case. Officials said they had no information on the motive, but suspected a family dispute to be behind the incident.

