Moroccan earthquake survivors adjust to life in tents

CatastropheMoroccoMoroccan earthquake survivors adjust to life in tentsAmien Essif in Amizmiz, Morocco09/15/2023September 15, 2023The recent earthquake in Morocco has killed nearly 3,000 people and left many homeless. The government has announced a program to help people cope, including providing temporary shelters. But people are struggling to put their lives back together.