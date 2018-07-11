Milanese dream home

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Milan is a center for design. So it’s fitting for architect Giovanna Cornelio to live in a breathtakingly beautiful luxury apartment. What’s surprising is that it’s in a 1950s eyesore whose interior she’s redesigned.
Honored as Best Director of All Time in Cannes in 1997, the Swedish director is undoubtedly one of the greatest artists of cinematic history.
Ivana Sajko was born in Zagreb, writes in Croatian, and lives and works in Berlin. Her latest novel has just been awarded the 10th International Literature Prize for international prose translated into German.
Krautrock was musical experimentation in its purest form. For late-1960s' West German rockers, it was a psychedelic call to freedom. Bands like Tangerine Dream, Can and early Kraftwerk defined a generation. Now they've been rediscovered.
In the late 1960s, the world was in uproar. Artists joined protest movements, and created subversive, radical and disturbing performances and happenings. An exhibition at the Ludwig Forum in Aachen looks at the movement’s avant-garde.
New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it.
