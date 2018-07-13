Born in 1938 in Berlin, German filmmaker Michael Verhoeven directed his first film, "The Dance of Death," in 1967 and runs a film production company with his wife, actress Senta Berger.

An important contributor to Germany's political cinema, Michael Verhoeven is best known for his film "The White Rose" from 1982, which deals with a students' resistance movement in Nazi Germany. His film "The Nasty Girl" (1990), nominated for an Oscar for best foreign language film, tells the story of a young girl researching the involvement of her town during the Third Reich. Verhoeven's anti-Vietnam-War film "o.k." (1970) competed in the 20th Berlin International Film Festival, but a scandal surrounding this work led the festival's jury to resign without awarding any prizes that year.