Michael Okwu

Michael OkwuAugust 7, 2024
Born in:
Emekuku, Nigeria (subsequently raised in Dar es Salaam, London, Washington DC, and then primarily Connecticut in the US)
Languages:
English, French, some Ibo and a hint of German
Degrees/Journalistic Experience:
B.A in Government from Harvard University
Intern at the news magazine program "West 57th" CBS Network News (New York)
Correspondent/Anchor CNN and CNN International (New York)
Correspondent :Today," "Nightly News," "Dateline" NBC Network News (New York)
Host of Interview Specials PBS California (Los Angeles)
Anchor of Specials and National Correspondent for the news magazine program "America Tonight" Al Jazeera America (Los Angeles)
Fortunate to win multiple journalism awards including three Emmys
With DW since:
March 2019
Favorite Quote:
"The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena...who at the best knows in the end the triumph of achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat."
My personal hero:
Nelson Mandela
What do I strive to be as a journalist?
A dogged listener. An empathetic but reliable story teller.
7 adventures I have not yet taken, but am longing to do:
- Enjoying Icelandic hot springs during the northern lights
- Racing in the Dakar Rally
- Hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live
- A trip on the original route of the Orient Express
- Hiking the Bay of Fires in Tasmania
- Space flight
- A two week sojourn sampling Japan's hidden eateries crowned by a subway-side sushi feast at Sukiyabasho Jiro