Michael Okwu

"Virtually everybody has a story...and told effectively it can resonate with just about anyone."

Born in:

Emekuku, Nigeria (subsequently raised in Dar es Salaam, London, Washington DC, and then primarily Connecticut in the US)

Languages:

English, French, some Ibo and a hint of German

Degrees/Journalistic Experience:

B.A in Government from Harvard University

Intern at the news magazine program "West 57th" CBS Network News (New York)

Correspondent/Anchor CNN and CNN International (New York)

Correspondent :Today," "Nightly News," "Dateline" NBC Network News (New York)

Host of Interview Specials PBS California (Los Angeles)

Anchor of Specials and National Correspondent for the news magazine program "America Tonight" Al Jazeera America (Los Angeles)

Fortunate to win multiple journalism awards including three Emmys

With DW since:

March 2019

Favorite Quote:

"The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena...who at the best knows in the end the triumph of achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat."

My personal hero:

Nelson Mandela

What do I strive to be as a journalist?

A dogged listener. An empathetic but reliable story teller.

7 adventures I have not yet taken, but am longing to do: