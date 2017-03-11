Michael Fassbender is a German-Irish actor best known for his performance in "Inglorious Basterds."

Born in 1977 in Heidelberg and raised in Ireland, Michael Fassbender started working as an actor at age 19, touring with the Oxford Stage Company. He starred in the TV series "Band of Brothers" in 2001 and his feature film debut came in 2007, with the war epic "300." He also starred in Quentin Tarantino's "Inglorious Basterds" in 2009. His performance as a sex addict in "Shame" (2011) stirred some controversy. In 2013, Fassbender played a slave owner in "12 Years a Slave," a performance for which he received his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Fassbender subsequently appeared in "The Counselor," starred as Steve Jobs in a film of the same title, as Macbeth in a film adaptation of the Shakespeare play, and in an adaptation of the popular video game "Assassin's Creed."