#MeToo

A movement using the #MeToo hashtag spread to draw attention to sexual assault. It came to the fore after a social media post by Alyssa Milano regarding allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The #MeToo movement was started by Tarana Burke before allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, but it was a post by Alyssa Milano calling for women to show they had also experienced sexual harassment or abuse by posting #MeToo. Millions of people have used the hashtag, including celebrities, politicians and athletes. This is an automatic compilation of DW content on the #MeToo movement.

China's Peng Shuai serves to Japan's Nao Hibino during their first round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

China: Authorities delete tennis star's #MeToo post about ex-top official 04.11.2021

Chinese authorities have censored almost all online discussion of a tennis star's allegations against a former top official. The censorship highlights the sensitivity around the private lives of Communist Party leaders.
Julian Reichelt, Chefredakteur Bild Digital und Vorsitzender der Bild-Chefredaktionen, sitzt am 14.06.2017 bei einem Gespräch mit der Deutschen Presse-Agentur dpa in seinem Büro in Berlin. Vor 65 Jahren, am 24. Juni 1952, erschien die erste Ausgabe der Bild-Zeitung in Deutschland mit einer Auflage von 450.000. Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Reichelt and Germany's Bild: Media giant Axel Springer under pressure 20.10.2021

Bild tabloid Editor-in-Chief Julian Reichelt was fired after The New York Times detailed misconduct toward female employees. The case is now making waves internationally.
R&B superstar R. Kelly arrives at the Daley Center to attend a closed-door hearing over child support on March 13, 2019, in Chicago. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS) Photo via Newscom picture alliance

#MeToo, #MuteRKelly and the shaky legacy of cancel culture 24.09.2021

Digital protest movements like #MeToo and #MuteRKelly have raised awareness and produced real results, but social media movements also have their disadvantages.
BONGKIYA VENAGESHO LANTUM also called Tilla Tafari Title: Cameroonian Hip-Hop and Reggae Artist Description: Rape victim who decided to speak out and inspire other victims.

The 77 Percent – Speak up, do not be silent on rape 21.09.2021

After 20 years, renowned Cameroonian singer, Bongkiya Venageho Lantum, popularly known as 'Tilla', has broken the silence on the sexual abuse by an uncle. In Africa, sexual abuse within the family setting is rife – but victims are silenced. Now, in this episode of the 77 Percent, young people speak up!
Fußball, Frauen, Saison 2021/2022, 1. Bundesliga 2. Spieltag, 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam - FC Carl Zeiss Jena, Rita Schumacher FC Carl Zeiss Jena, Enttäuschung nach Gegentor zum 4:0 durch Marie Höbinger 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam, hinten jubelt Potsdam, 03.09. 2021, *** Football, Women, 2021 2022 season, 1 Bundesliga 2 matchday , 1 FFC Turbine Potsdam FC Carl Zeiss Jena, Rita Schumacher FC Carl Zeiss Jena , disappointment after conceding goal to make it 4 0 by Marie Höbinger 1 FFC Turbine Potsdam , back cheers Potsdam, 03 09 2021, Copyright: xSebastianxRäppold/MatthiasxKochx

Carl Zeiss Jena continues to struggle in Germany's top flight 06.09.2021

Carl Zeiss Jena suffered a 5-0 loss in Potsdam, highlighting the gap between Germany's first and second divisions. St. Pauli has made more concrete strides towards equality, and #MeToo overshadows Icelandic football.
Epstein investigation. File photo dated 12/6/19 of the Duke of York as he hosted a Pitch@Palace event at Buckingham Palace in London. A lawyer representing alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein has branded it outrageous that a year has passed since the Duke of York publicly promised to co-operate with the US authorities. Issue date: Friday November 20, 2020. Andrew - the Queen's second son - stepped down from public life on November 20 2019, following the fallout from his disastrous Newsnight interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein. See PA story ROYAL Andrew. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire URN:56705280

Prince Andrew: a burden for Queen Elizabeth? 13.08.2021

After Harry and Meghan's accusations, and the recent death of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth has now Prince Andrew to deal with. Can she withstand the pressure?

A new #MeToo movement in China? 11.08.2021

An employee at Chinese tech giant Alibaba accused her boss of sexual assault. The case is reviving the #MeToo movement in China.
DW Business Asia

DW Business Asia 11.08.2021

A new #MeToo movement in China? - €510m stolen in biggest-ever cryptocurrency hack - Google staff who work from home could lose money
DW Business - Europe

DW Business - Europe 11.08.2021

US Senate backs Biden infrastructure plan - JetBlue to launch New York-London flight service - A new #MeToo movement in China?
(210315) -- CANBERRA, March 15, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on March 15, 2021 shows marches and protests in front of the Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. Thousands of Australians have gathered across the country on Monday to protest misogyny in the federal parliament. Protestors participated in more than 40 rallies, calling for an end to sexism, misogyny, dangerous workplace cultures and lack of equality in politics and the community at large as part of the March4Justice. The movement, which organizers described as the biggest uprising of women that Australia's seen, was established after former government adviser Brittany Higgins went public with allegations that she was raped in the Parliament House in 2019, and Attorney-General Christian Porter was accused of a historical rape. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)

Australian police summon man over alleged rape in Parliament House 06.08.2021

A 26-year-old will face trial in September after a woman accused him of raping her in Australia's Parliament House. The development comes amid a backdrop of sexual abuse allegations against senior politicians.
Portrait taken in 1962 of American actress Marilyn Monroe during her last movie Something's got to give directed by George Cukor, which remained unfinished. (Photo by - / AFP)

Marilyn Monroe: More than a sex symbol 31.05.2021

She was fighting for self-determination and denouncing sexual harassment in Hollywood decades before the #MeToo era. The star would have turned 95 on June 1.
Shermin Langhoff, Intendantin des Maxim Gorki Theaters, posiert am Rande einer Pressekonferenz am 07.11.2013 in ihrem Theater in Berlin. Foto: Jörg Carstensen/dpa

Allegations of abuse of power at Berlin theater 06.05.2021

Employees at the Maxim Gorki Theater in Berlin accuse artistic director Shermin Langhoff of bullying and abuse of power — and took the case to court.

Why men win more Oscars than women

Why men win more Oscars than women 24.04.2021

It's a sensation: Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell are nominated in the best director category. But for the most part, the Oscars are still a male affair.
FILE - In this June 14, 2014 file photo, Egyptian women shout slogans and hold banners during a protest against sexual assaults, in Cairo, Egypt. Lebanese security forces arrested three Egyptian men wanted in their home country on charges of involvement in an alleged gang rape six years ago. The arrests were reported late on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, following an Interpol notice for the suspects. A Lebanese security official said on Sunday that measures are underway to deport the three men, who are in their early 30s. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File) |

Egypt: Court hands man 8 year jail term in #MeToo case 11.04.2021

Ahmed Bassam Zaki has received a second sentence in the case sparked by an Instagram account that provided an anonymous platform for assault survivors to come out.

ARCHIV - 13.01.2020, USA, New York: Harvey Weinstein, ehemaliger Filmproduzent aus den USA, kommt in einem Gerichtsgebäude in Manhattan zur Auswahl der Geschworenen in seinem Prozess an. (zu dpa «Mit «Gefängnis-Berater» - Weinstein wird Strafmaß verkündet») Foto: Mark Lennihan/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Harvey Weinstein appeals sex crimes conviction 06.04.2021

Convicted of sexual assault and rape, the ex-movie mogul cites a biased judge and jury, and lurid media coverage, as grounds for retrial.

ARCHIV - 07.07.2006, USA, Lenox: James Levine, damaliger Musikdirektor des Boston Symphony Orchestra. Er wird 75 Jahre alt am 23.06.2018.(zu dpa Dirigent Levine wird 75: Ein Geburtstag, überschattet von Vorwürfen vom 17.06.2018) Foto: Michael Dwyer/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Disgraced Met Opera maestro James Levine dead at 77 18.03.2021

One of the most prominent artists to see his career ended in the #MeToo era, the longtime conductor of NY's Metropolitan Opera was also a major star in Germany.
