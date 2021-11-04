Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A movement using the #MeToo hashtag spread to draw attention to sexual assault. It came to the fore after a social media post by Alyssa Milano regarding allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
The #MeToo movement was started by Tarana Burke before allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, but it was a post by Alyssa Milano calling for women to show they had also experienced sexual harassment or abuse by posting #MeToo. Millions of people have used the hashtag, including celebrities, politicians and athletes. This is an automatic compilation of DW content on the #MeToo movement.
Chinese authorities have censored almost all online discussion of a tennis star's allegations against a former top official. The censorship highlights the sensitivity around the private lives of Communist Party leaders.
After 20 years, renowned Cameroonian singer, Bongkiya Venageho Lantum, popularly known as 'Tilla', has broken the silence on the sexual abuse by an uncle. In Africa, sexual abuse within the family setting is rife – but victims are silenced. Now, in this episode of the 77 Percent, young people speak up!