The #MeToo movement was started by Tarana Burke before allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, but it was a post by Alyssa Milano calling for women to show they had also experienced sexual harassment or abuse by posting #MeToo. Millions of people have used the hashtag, including celebrities, politicians and athletes. This is an automatic compilation of DW content on the #MeToo movement.