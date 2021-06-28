Mel Brooks is known as a master of parody. Born Melvin James Kaminsky in 1926 in New York, is a highly successful US comedian, filmmaker, actor, songwriter and composer.

After serving in World War II, Mel Brooks founded a comedy act and worked in radio and film writing before becoming a critically acclaimed film director in the 1970s. Known for his film farces, some of his most celebrated works include "The Producers," "'Blazing Saddles" and "Young Frankenstein." Brooks is one of very few people to have won Oscar, Emmy, Grammy and Tony awards.