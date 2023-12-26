  1. Skip to content
China Russia Ukraine

Mathias Bölinger is the head of DW's investigative unit. Previously, he lead DW's Ukraine bureau and covered Russia's invasion since its onset in February 2022. Before that he was a correspondent in Beijing.

Speaking Russian and Chinese, Mathias Bölinger's journalistic career has focused on Asia and Eastern Europe. As a correspondent in Beijing, he covered China as Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power. Mathias documented the mass internment of the Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang, reported live from the 2019 protests in Hong Kong and covered the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. As DW's Bureau Chief in Kyiv, he covered Russia's full-scale invasion since it's beginning and reported from the frontlines. He now leads DW's investigative unit.

Featured stories by Mathias Bölinger

More than half of Ukraine's children have been displaced at some point during the war.

Children affected by Ukraine war find help at special school

A school in Kyiv provides a special educational environment for Ukrainian children who have, for example, lost a parent.
SocietyDecember 26, 202303:05 min
A view of an ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) being launched from a military vehicle.

US sends long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

What are the missile system's capabilities? DW reports from Ukraine.
ConflictsOctober 19, 202301:56 min
A destroyed building in Kupiansk, the first Ukrainian city to surrender to Russian forces

'Little Russia': Moscow's occupation of a Ukrainian town

Under the facade of Moscow’s Russification strategy, a divided city was further broken.
ConflictsAugust 25, 2023
Stories by Mathias Bölinger

Ukraine Charkiw Front

Psychological support for Ukrainian soldiers in wartime

Ukraine sends psychologists to help the soldiers under unrelenting stress and exhaustion at the frontlines, DW reports.
ConflictsDecember 6, 202303:18 min
Dead fish are seen on the drained bottom of the Nova Kakhovka reservoir after the Nova Kakhovka dam collapsed.

Ukraine prepares war crimes case over environmental damage

Ukraine is preparing groundbreaking legal action to hold Russia accountable for large-scale environmental destruction.
ConflictsDecember 4, 202302:15 min
Ukrainian military personnel on the eastern front line working with drone technology

Russian drones change Ukraine's tactics on eastern front

DW reports from the eastern front, where Ukrainian units are learning to protect valuable artillery from Russian drones.
ConflictsNovember 21, 202302:54 min
A profile headshot of Lyudmyla Mushnina, who is one of the elderly Ukrainian refugees sheltering in a Kharkiv nursing home

Ukraine's elderly struggle as war with Russia grinds on

DW's Mathias Bölinger reports from Kharkiv, where elderly displaced Ukrainians have found shelter at a nursing home.
ConflictsNovember 7, 202303:04 min
Two girls pet a dog.

Ukraine: A childhood on the frontline

Children whose families have not left Ukrainian frontline towns are growing up within range of Russian artillery.
ConflictsSeptember 29, 202303:39 min
View of a rural Ukrainian landscape through the camera lens of a drone.

Ukraine's drone startups work closely with army

Ukrainian drone startups are helping the military develop and produce crucial weapons for the war.
ConflictsSeptember 27, 202303:37 min
