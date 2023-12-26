Speaking Russian and Chinese, Mathias Bölinger's journalistic career has focused on Asia and Eastern Europe. As a correspondent in Beijing, he covered China as Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power. Mathias documented the mass internment of the Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang, reported live from the 2019 protests in Hong Kong and covered the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. As DW's Bureau Chief in Kyiv, he covered Russia's full-scale invasion since it's beginning and reported from the frontlines. He now leads DW's investigative unit.