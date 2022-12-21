Massive storm in US threatens holiday plans of millions

Nature and EnvironmentUnited States of AmericaMassive storm in US threatens holiday plans of millionsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentUnited States of America1 hour ago1 hour agoAirlines have canceled thousands of flights amid severe weather warnings for millions of Americans as a huge winter storm moves across the United States. Freezing Arctic air is bringing heavy snow and icy winds to much of the country.https://p.dw.com/p/4LLtFAdvertisement