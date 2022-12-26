Marvel Comics' Stan Lee: creator of superheroes
Stan Lee, creator of many Marvel Universe comic heroes, was born one hundred years ago on December 28, 1922. His cult creations were revisited in a book published in 2017.
Marvel's real-life superhero: Stan Lee
Born in 1922 in New York, Stanley Martin Lieber was at the center of the Marvel universe. Although he did not establish the publishing house, he was responsible for many of its superheroes — such as the Fantastic Four, Hulk, Iron Man and the X-Men — figures that often challenge heroic archetypes. The 2017 book "The Marvel Age of Comics 1961-1978" is the perfect introduction to Lee and his work.
The golden age of comics
Written by Marvel author and editor Roy Thomas and published by Taschen in several languages, "The Marvel Age of Comics 1961-1978" traces Stan Lee's impact on global pop culture. Its 400 pages draw readers into the world of "mighty heroes, misunderstood monsters and complex villains" in stories of fantasy, magic, and science fiction, mixing classical epic plots with modern narratives.
'The Man' and the 'King'
Although the popularity of comics blockbusters has generated millions of new fans worldwide recently, the recently published volume intends to appease even Lee's hardcore devotes by including niche characters and stories from behind the scenes. Essays and special segments are dedicated not only to Stan "The Man" Lee but also his colleagues such as Jack "King" Kirby, who did this drawing in 1971.
Comic legends
The book revolves around central Marvel characters: Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four, the Hulk and the X-Men. Large illustrations and many smaller image series represent the many superhero stories Marvel's drawers and writers serve up to a mostly — but not only — younger audience in comics and films.
The final clash
Along with Lee and Kirby, the comics artist and writer Steve Ditko was the third architect of the fantastical Marvel universe. This drawing is titled "The End ... At Last!" and is taken from the last Dr. Strange story Ditko created in July 1966.
A last farewell
What was Stan Lee's own superpower? Perhaps his tireless attitude. The "founding father of American comics" was active until the end of his life. In 2017, he played minor roles in movies based on his characters. In 2018, he made cameo appearances in "Deadpool 2" and the "Avengers" sequel. He died in November 2018 aged 95. This is an updated gallery of one orginally published in Dec. 2017.