  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather events
Serbia
6 images
CultureUnited States of America
Jochen Kürten | Stuart Braun
3 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/2q21m
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A number of German howitzer 2000s pictured during an exercise

Ukraine updates: Germany spent €2.24 billion on military aid

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A view over Berbera Port from the distance with gantry cranes

At Port of Berbera, Dubai invests in Horn of Africa shipping

At Port of Berbera, Dubai invests in Horn of Africa shipping

BusinessDecember 26, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

A worker manufacturing transformers at a factory in Haian in China's eastern Jiangsu province

What's in store for emerging Asian economies in 2023?

What's in store for emerging Asian economies in 2023?

Business7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A plane on the runway at Frankfurt Airport

Escape from conscription: Russian deserters in Germany

Escape from conscription: Russian deserters in Germany

Politics4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Gorillas food delivery rider wearing warm clothing in winter

Quick commerce apps disappear in Europe as funding runs out

Quick commerce apps disappear in Europe as funding runs out

Business7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women soccer fans at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Women's rights in the Gulf: Progress, but still a way to go

Women's rights in the Gulf: Progress, but still a way to go

Politics21 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

cars and streets covered in snow

United States: 'Blizzard for the ages' wreaks havoc

United States: 'Blizzard for the ages' wreaks havoc

Climate2 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

Picture of Lucía Nadín and Aldo Quevedo, parents of the 131st grandchild recovered

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

SocietyDecember 24, 202202:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage