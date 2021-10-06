Visit the new DW website

Markus Söder

Markus Söder is a Bavarian politician. He is Bavaria’s state premier and head of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the conservative Bavarian allies to the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Markus Söder was born in Nuremberg in 1967 as the son of a building contractor. He studied law and worked in academia and in journalism, before entering polticis full-time in 1994. Here you can find all DW content on Markus Söder in chronological order.

03.10.2021 Markus Söder, CSU Vorsitzender, kommt zur Vorbereitung von Sondierungsgesprächen zwischen der CDU/CSU und der FDP am Konrad-Adenauer-Haus an.

Germany: CSU leader Söder sees coalition with conservatives as rejected 06.10.2021

Bavarian lawmaker Markus Söder says conservatives in Germany will likely face a new era in opposition. His assessment contrasts strongly with that of fellow conservative leader Armin Laschet.
Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (C) gestures after addressing a congress of the CDU's sister party Christian Social Union CSU in Nuremberg, southern Germany, on September 11, 2021. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

German election: Armin Laschet summons Bavarian loyalty on final stretch 11.09.2021

Embattled Christian Democrat Armin Laschet has rallied his allies in Bavaria to support his election campaign to replace Angela Merkel. The CSU party conference was one of his last chances to turn round his fortunes.

Armin Laschet (CDU), Ministerpräsident von Nordrhein-Westfalen, sitzt am Tisch für das Spitzengespräch Wasserstoff. In dem Gespräch wurde eine erste Bilanz der Wasserstoff-Initiativen in Nordrhein-Westfalen gezogen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Düsseldorf, 02.09.2021

German election: Is Armin Laschet to blame for the fall of Merkel's CDU? 03.09.2021

Three weeks before the general election, Germany's ruling conservatives have been slipping in opinion polls. Their gaffe-prone candidate for chancellor, Armin Laschet, is being blamed. Now he's trying to fight back.
5.5.2021, Berlin, Deutschland, Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) und Olaf Scholz (SPD), Bundesminister der Finanzen, treffen zur wöchentlichen Kabinettssitzung im Kanzleramt ein. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Merkel questions if SPD's Scholz ready to rule out alliance with Left party 31.08.2021

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel made the comments as the rival SPD party takes a slim lead in highly volatile opinion polls, ahead of the September election.

BERLIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 06: A participant submits for an express PCR test for Covid-19 outside the KiKat Club prior to taking part in an experimental, limited opening of Berlin nightclubs during the coronavirus pandemic on August 06, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Six clubs are participating in the pilot project dubbed Clubculture Reboot“ and have invited approximately 2,000 people to take part. Participants will undergo PCR tests today and early next week and party away throughout the weekend. The project has been launched by Berlin's Club Commission in cooperation with city authorities and Charite Hospital and is meant to help evaluate a framework for reopening Berlin's many clubs. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Coronavirus digest: Germany's 'fourth wave is coming' 11.08.2021

Bavaria's State Premier Markus Söder said a fourth wave of the virus is inevitable. South Korea reported another record number of daily infections. All the latest on COVID here.
Juli 2021*** Bäuerin Barbara Angerer. Im südbayerischen Schönau und Bischofswiesen räumen Anwohner auf, nachdem massive Überschwemmungen Häuser mit Schlamm gefüllt und Felder von Landwirten mit Trümmern übersät haben. Freiwillige Helfer der örtlichen Feuerwehr, des THW sowie der Bundeswehr sind schnell zur Stelle, um Hilfe zu leisten. +++nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung++++

Bavaria floods: 'This will happen again' 21.07.2021

Residents are picking up the pieces after flooding caused havoc in southern Germany. But some locals are worried that climate change could mean worse disasters are yet to come. Elliot Douglas reports from Bavaria.
Altenahr, 17.7.2021*** Members of the fire brigade help during clearing work in Altenahr, western Germany, after heavy rain hit parts of the country, causing widespread flooding and major damage. - Rescue workers scrambled on July 17 to find survivors and victims of the devastation wreaked by the worst floods to hit western Europe in living memory, which have already left more than 150 people dead and dozens more missing. (Photo by Torsten SILZ / AFP)

Germany floods: Death toll mounts as Merkel visits hard-hit region 19.07.2021

Emergency workers have continued rescue and cleanup operations in areas ravaged by the floodwaters. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has promised swift help to rebuild devastated communities.
Ein Polizist steht neben Kerzen und Blumen vor einem geschlossenen und abgesperrten Geschäft in der Innenstadt. In Würzburg hat ein Mann am Vortag wahllos Menschen mit einem Messer attackiert. Drei Menschen starben, mindestens fünf wurden schwer verletzt.

Germany: Würzburg holds vigil for knife attack victims 27.06.2021

At an emotional memorial service, Würzburg mourned the deaths of three women who were killed in a knife attack. With the motive still unclear, officials urged against responding to the attack with "hate and revenge."
Innenaufnahme des leeren Paulaner Festzelt Wegen der Coronapandemie kommt es voraussichtlich zur Absage des diesjährige Münchner Oktoberfest Copyright by : sampics Photographie |

Germany's Oktoberfest canceled again in 2021 due to coronavirus 03.05.2021

Germany's annual Oktoberfest will be canceled for a second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bavarian Premier Markus Söder said the decision was made with a "heavy heart."
FILE PHOTO: Co-leader of Germany's Green party and designated candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock holds a news conference in Berlin, Germany, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/Pool/File Photo

Germany: Greens' Annalena Baerbock urges hard line on Russia, China 24.04.2021

The Greens chancellor candidate for the upcoming federal elections has said she wants a tougher stance from Germany to address Russian aggression in Ukraine and China's global ambitions.
24.04.2018, Bayern, München: Markus Söder, Bayerischer Ministerpräsident (CSU), steht im Eingangsbereich der bayerischen Staatskanzlei neben einem Kreuz, das er kurz zuvor aufgehängt hat. Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Who is Markus Söder, Bavaria’s premier? 20.04.2021

CSU chairman Markus Söder was long seen as a strong contender to replace Angela Merkel as a conservative chancellor. But then, after a power struggle with CDU head Armin Laschet, he stepped aside.
12.03.2020, Berlin: Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU,l-r), Armin Laschet (CDU), Ministerpräsident von Nordrhein-Westfalen, und Markus Söder (CSU), Ministerpräsident von Bayern, unterhalten sich beim Treffen der Bundeskanzlerin und weiteren Mitgliedern der Bundesregierung mit den Regierungschefinnen und Regierungschefs der Länder im Bundeskanzleramt. Dahinter stehen Jens Spahn (CDU), Bundesgesundheitsminister, und Tobias Hans (CDU), Ministerpräsident des Saarlands. Themen der gemeinsamen Sitzung von Ministerpräsidentenkonferenz (MPK) und Bundesregierung sind unter anderem die Ausbreitung des Coronavirus, das Paket zum Ausbau der erneuerbaren Energien und ein neuer Glücksspiel-Staatsvertrag. Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Who could succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor? 20.04.2021

The three major parties each have a candidate to head the next German government. Only parties who stand a chance of winning the most votes in an election put forward a candidate for the top job.
11.04.2021 Markus Söder (CSU, r), Ministerpräsident von Bayern und CSU-Vorsitzender, kommt neben Armin Laschet, CDU-Bundesvorsitzender und Ministerpräsident von Nordrhein-Westfalen, zu einer Pressekonferenz bei der Klausurtagung des Geschäftsführenden Vorstands der Unionsfraktion im Bundestag. In der Sitzung soll es unter anderem um den Kanzlerkandidaten der Union für die Bundestagswahl 2021 gehen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Markus Söder backs Armin Laschet for chancellor 20.04.2021

Bavarian state premier Markus Söder has lent his support to Christian Democrat (CDU) leader Armin Laschet. Söder, who leads the CDU's Bavarian sister party, had until now been a contender to fight for the chancellorship.
Armin Laschet, CDU-Bundesvorsitzender und Ministerpräsident von Nordrhein-Westfalen, geht nach einem Statement ins Konrad-Adenauer-Haus, der Bundeszentrale der CDU. CDU-Chef Laschet und CSU-Chef Söder wollen sich über die Frage einigen, wer Kanzlerkandidat der Union wird.

Germany: CDU party board backs Armin Laschet as chancellor candidate 19.04.2021

Armin Laschet has won the support of the CDU party board in a late-night vote. He is now one step closer to succeeding Chancellor Angela Merkel.
11.04.21 *** BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 11: Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party chairman Armin Laschet (L) and State Premier of Bavaria and Christian Social Union (CSU) chairman Markus Soeder arrive for a joint press conference on the occasion of a closed door faction meeting of CDU and CSU on April 11, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Analysts see the meeting as an attempt to possibly resolve the question of which of the two men will be the chancellor candidate for the CDU/CSU, the Christian Democratic sister parties that are commonly referred to simply as the Union in German politics. Laschet, who is also premier of North Rhine-Wetsphalia, emerged as the favourite within the CDU in a runoff earlier this year, though support for Soeder, who is premier of Bavaria, has grown louder recently as Laschet has faltered in perceived missteps related to coronavirus policy. Merkel is stepping down as chancellor and voters will determine her replacement in federal elections scheduled for September. (Photo by Clemens Bilan - Pool/Getty Images)

Germany: CDU/CSU rivals unable to break impasse on Merkel's successor 19.04.2021

Bavaria's Markus Söder has said the ball is in the CDU's court to decide on a chancellor candidate, and refused to take part in a snap CDU meeting led by rival Armin Laschet.
11.04.21 *** BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 11: Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party chairman Armin Laschet (L) and State Premier of Bavaria and Christian Social Union (CSU) chairman Markus Soeder arrive for a joint press conference on the occasion of a closed door faction meeting of CDU and CSU on April 11, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Analysts see the meeting as an attempt to possibly resolve the question of which of the two men will be the chancellor candidate for the CDU/CSU, the Christian Democratic sister parties that are commonly referred to simply as the Union in German politics. Laschet, who is also premier of North Rhine-Wetsphalia, emerged as the favourite within the CDU in a runoff earlier this year, though support for Soeder, who is premier of Bavaria, has grown louder recently as Laschet has faltered in perceived missteps related to coronavirus policy. Merkel is stepping down as chancellor and voters will determine her replacement in federal elections scheduled for September. (Photo by Clemens Bilan - Pool/Getty Images)

Söder, Laschet refuse to quit scrum for Merkel job: report 17.04.2021

During late-night talks, the CDU's Armin Laschet and the Bavarian CSU sister party's Markus Söder failed to reach an agreement on who would lead the conservatives into the 2021 election, Die Welt reported.
