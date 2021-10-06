Markus Söder is a Bavarian politician. He is Bavaria’s state premier and head of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the conservative Bavarian allies to the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Markus Söder was born in Nuremberg in 1967 as the son of a building contractor. He studied law and worked in academia and in journalism, before entering polticis full-time in 1994. Here you can find all DW content on Markus Söder in chronological order.