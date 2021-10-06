Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Markus Söder is a Bavarian politician. He is Bavaria’s state premier and head of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the conservative Bavarian allies to the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).
Markus Söder was born in Nuremberg in 1967 as the son of a building contractor. He studied law and worked in academia and in journalism, before entering polticis full-time in 1994. Here you can find all DW content on Markus Söder in chronological order.
Embattled Christian Democrat Armin Laschet has rallied his allies in Bavaria to support his election campaign to replace Angela Merkel. The CSU party conference was one of his last chances to turn round his fortunes.