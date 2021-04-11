You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
Image: Stephanie Pilick/dpa/picture alliance
Marion Kraske
Skip next section Stories by Marion Kraske
Stories by Marion Kraske
Deja vu? The US, the EU and extremists in Bosnia
Deja vu? The US, the EU and extremists in Bosnia
The EU and the US rely on appeasement in dealing with Bosnian extremists, repeating mistakes made in the 1990s.
Politics
11/04/2021
November 4, 2021
Go to homepage