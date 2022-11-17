Her second film, "Vor der Morgenröte" (Before Dawn), already revolved around a German-Jewish theme. It deals with the last years of the European writer and Jew Stefan Zweig, which he spent in exile in the United States and Brazil from 1940 onward due to persecution. Schrader (pictured here in 2007), is not Jewish herself, but got to know Israel at the age of 14 during an exchange.