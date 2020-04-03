Visit the new DW website

Maren Ade

Maren Ade, born in 1976, is a German film director, producer and screenwriter, as well as co-founder of the film production company Komplizen Film.

Maren Ade studied film at the University of Television and Film in Munich. Her final work, "The Forest for the Trees," received the Special Jury Award at the Sundance Film Festival in 2005. Her second film, "Everyone Else," which celebrated its premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, also received a great deal of attention. Ade's film "Toni Erdmann" debuted at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival as the first German film there in 10 years.

Party, The (1968) Claudine Longet, Peter Sellers Der unbekannte indische Schauspieler Hrundi V. Bakshi (Peter Sellers,r) hofft in Hollywood endlich Karriere zu machen. Auf der Party eines grossen Produzenten trifft er Michele (Claudine Longet) Regie: Blake Edwards ,

10 comedies from 100 years of cinema 03.04.2020

In times of social distancing, streaming series and watching videos is a good way to pass the time. How about these 10 classic comedies to lift your spirits in tough times?

Das Innere des Kinos Arsenal, aufgenommen am 29.01.2006 in Berlin. Das Arsenal ist das Stammhaus der Freunde der Deutschen Kinemathek und während der Berlinale die Hauptspielstätte für das Internationale Forum des Jungen Films. Das ursprüngliche Arsenal in der Welserstraße in Schöneberg gilt als die Geburtsstätte dieser Sektion. Das Arsenal war schon immer eines der spannendsten Kinos Berlins und ist auch während der Berlinale der Ort für aufwühlende Entdeckungen und heiße Debatten. Im Jahr 1999 bezog das Arsenal gemeinsam mit den Freunden der Deutschen Kinemathek, dem Deutschen Filmmuseum und der Deutschen Film- und Fernsehakademie BerlinÓ (dffb) das Filmhaus am Potsdamer Platz, wo nun zwei bequem bestuhlte und technisch optimal ausgerüstete Vorführsäle zur Verfügung stehen. Foto: Gero Breloer +++(c) dpa - Report+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German film directors demand new direction for Berlinale 24.11.2017

Trouble is brewing as people wonder who will follow in Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick's footsteps. Will there be a major change for the Berlin International Film Festival? A group of directors say there should be.
©PHOTOPQR/LE PARISIEN ; Photo Le Parisien / Fred Dugit Spectacle Palais des festivals (Cannes 06) Le 70e festival de Cannes débute ce 17 mai 2017 sous la présidence cette année du réalisateur espagnol Pédro Almodovar . 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017. The film festival will run from 17 to 28 May. Foto: Fred Dugit/MAXPPP/dpa |

Half-time in Cannes: High expectations and ugly surprises 24.05.2017

The Palme d'Or is considered to be the most prestigious award in the film industry. A total of 19 directors are competing this year for the award for best film. But like the rest of the world, Cannes is in shock.
***Achtung: Nur im Rahmen der aktuellen Berichterstattung und im Zusammenhang mit dem 70. Internationalen Filmfestival in Cannes zu verwenden. Bild wird nach zwei Wochen ohne weiteren Hinweis gelöscht. Redaktionen sind angehalten, zeitnah Bildalternativen zu bestellen bzw. verbundenen Content aus den Angeboten der DW zu löschen. *** 70. International Filmfestival in Cannes Filmszene

How Cannes finally discovered German film 24.05.2017

A year after Maren Ade's "Toni Erdmann" took Cannes by storm, the world's most important film festival is paying closer attention to German cinema than it has in a long time - including Diane Kruger's first German film.
28.04.2017 Maren Ade hält am 28.04.2017 in Berlin bei der Verleihung des 67. Deutschen Filmpreises Lola die Trophäe für die Beste Regie (Toni Erdmann). Foto: Jörg Carstensen/dpa Foto: Jörg Carstensen/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Maren Ade dominates German Film Award 29.04.2017

Women came out on top at this year's Lolas, chief among them director Maren Ade. She scooped six prizes for 'Toni Erdman'. KINO presents the winners of the 2017 German Film Award.
ARCHIV 2016 *** US actor Will Smith poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the European premiere of Collateral Beauty in London on December 15, 2016. / AFP / Ben STANSALL (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)

Will Smith to join Cannes Film Festival jury 26.04.2017

Hollywood stars like Will Smith and Jessica Chastain, as well as up-and-coming German director Maren Ade, will help choose the winners of the Golden Palms in May. The Cannes Film Festival has announced its jury.
+++ Bildergalerie Das erwartet uns im Februar +++ HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Oscar statues are seen backstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Oscar Best Foreign Film nominees chide 'climate of fanaticism' 25.02.2017

The six filmmakers nominated for the foreign film Oscar have called for the Academy Award to go to people fighting for unity and the freedom of expression. At the French 'Cesars' George Clooney voiced similar concerns.

***ACHTUNG: nur zur Berichterstattung über den Film Toni Erdmann verwenden!*** oni Erdmann (Peter Simonischek) und Ines (Sandra Hüller) im Auto ©Komplizen Film

Germany's Oscar contender 25.02.2017

The German comedy ‘Toni Erdmann’, by director Maren Ade, was THE surprise success of 2016. The film, which focuses on a father-daughter relationship, is now nominated for an Oscar in the Foreign Language Film category.
ARCHIV - HANDOUT - Sandra Hüller als Ines und Peter Simonischek als Winfried in einer Szene des Films «Toni Erdmann» (undatierte Filmszene). (zu dpa «Toni Erdmann» für Oscar nominiert vom 24.01.2017) - ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über den genannten Film und nur bei Urheber-Nennung: Foto: Komplizen Film/NFP/Komplizen Film/NFP marketing & distribution/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Toni Erdmann: The German Favorite 30.01.2017

Maren Ade can now hope to pick up the best foreign film award for her prize-winning surprise Cannes hit Toni Erdmann. But the competition from Denmark and Iran looks tough.
An Oscar Statuette at the 88th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Oscar nominations include German comedy 'Toni Erdmann' 24.01.2017

Nominations for the Oscars have been revealed in Los Angeles. "La La Land," "Moonlight" and "Manchester by the Sea" are well represented - as is a German comedy. The awards will be presented on February 26.
10.12.2016*** German director Maren Ade is honored with the award for the best European Screenwriter during the 29th European Film Awards ceremony in Wroclaw, Poland, 10 December 2016. The awards are presented annually by the European Film Academy to recognize excellence in European cinema. EPA/MACIEJ KULCZYNSKI POLAND OUT +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Big Movie Moments in 2016 20.12.2016

Toni Erdmann, The Revenant and La La Land creamed off the biggest prizes in 2016 and a highly-topical, comedic take on the refugee crisis got the Germans watching. A rollercoaster ride through this year's movies!
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 18.12.2016 19.12.2016

KINO takes stock of 2016! Hans Christoph von Bock and Scott Roxborough explore the good and the bad, some personal highlights and memorable moments and a few brand new faces.
***ACHTUNG: nur zur berichterstattung über den Film Toni Erdmann verwenden!*** 07 Ines (Sandra Hüller) ©Komplizen Film

Germany's 'Toni Erdmann' makes Oscar shortlist for Best Foreign Film 16.12.2016

A surprise hit about a father-daughter relationship has been selected to compete with eight other finalists for an Academy Award nomination. Maren Ade's dark comedy is riding a wave of award wins.
Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) in LA LA LAND. (2016) Lionsgate | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

'La La Land' leads Golden Globes nominations 12.12.2016

The nostalgic Los Angeles musical starring Ryan Gosling grabbed the most bids for the Golden Globes, followed by "Moonlight" and "Manchester by the Sea." Germany is also well represented among the nominees.

HANDOUT - Lucy Russell als Steph und Peter Simonischek als Toni Erdmann in einer undatierten Szene aus dem Film «Toni Erdmann». Der Film kommt am 14.07.2016 in die deutschen Kinos. Foto: Komplizen Film/NFP/dpa (zu dpa-Kinostarts vom 07.07.2016 - ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur zu redaktionellen Zwecken in Verbindung mit der Berichterstattung über den Film «Toni Erdmann» und nur bei Urhebernennung Foto: Komplizen Film/NFP/dpa) | © picture-alliance/dpa/Komplizen Film

German comedy sweeps European Film Awards 11.12.2016

The German-Austrian comedy drama "Toni Erdmann" has swept this year's European Film Awards. It picked up five gongs at a ceremony in the Polish city of Wroclaw.
Daniel Blake (Dave Johns) hat sein ganzes Leben lang seine Steuern bezahlt und sich geradlinig und anständig durchgeschlagen, wie es ein ganz normaler Durchschnittsengländer so tut. Doch dann bringt ihn seine Gesundheit in die Bredouille und Daniel ist plötzlich auf Sozialhilfe angewiesen. Der Staat will sie ihm nicht gewähren, weshalb er sich schon bald in einem Teufelskreis aus Anträgen, Bestimmungen und Zuständigkeiten befindet und nicht bemerkt, dass ihn die Situation gänzlich in die Knie zwingen könnte. Eines Tages trifft er auf Katie (Hayley Squires) und ihre Kinder Daisy (Briana Shann) und Dylan (Dylan McKiernan) und freundet sich mit ihnen an. Gemeinsam trotzen sie den Behörden und bekommen viel Solidarität von anderen Menschen. Doch die bürokratischen Hindernisse in einem Sozialstaat lassen sich nicht einfach so abschütteln, aber Daniel und Katie sind fest entschlossen, nicht aufzugeben…

A powerful social drama: Ken Loach's 'I, Daniel Blake' 09.12.2016

Although critics were disappointed when "I, Daniel Blake" snagged the Palme d'Or in Cannes, one only needs to see Ken Loach's film to understand why it moved the jury so deeply. It's now up for a European Film Award.
