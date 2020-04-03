Maren Ade, born in 1976, is a German film director, producer and screenwriter, as well as co-founder of the film production company Komplizen Film.

Maren Ade studied film at the University of Television and Film in Munich. Her final work, "The Forest for the Trees," received the Special Jury Award at the Sundance Film Festival in 2005. Her second film, "Everyone Else," which celebrated its premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, also received a great deal of attention. Ade's film "Toni Erdmann" debuted at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival as the first German film there in 10 years.