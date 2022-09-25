  1. Skip to content
Marcel Fürstenau
Image: DW

Marcel Fürstenau

Generalist for politics and contemporary events; favorite topics: civil rights, secret services, former East Germany, Nazi era

Marcel Fürstenau feels that politics is much more than just the government and the opposition. That is why he is fascinated by people who like to tell stories or want to keep something secret.

Marcel Fürstenau grew up close to the Berlin Wall but always felt free, as he lived in the West. This was a formative period that early on sharpened his awareness for the big sweep of history and the many smaller histories and stories behind it.

He feels grateful to the East Germans for their courage in the peaceful revolution of 1989/90. This major historical event still influences him professionally and privately to this day, and it is no wonder that many of his reports, analyses, interviews, and op-eds revolve around it.

He also writes on civil rights, secret services, and the Nazi era, among other things. But here, he is more interested in splashes of color and shades of gray than portraying things in black and white. Sound-bite journalism is not his cup of tea: he prefers to give things time.

Featured stories by Marcel Fürstenau

Two T34 tanks Brandenburg Gate and TV tower in the background

Soviet-era tanks in Berlin arouse controversy

As Germany discusses sending tanks to Ukraine, a debate is developing in the capital over tanks from a different era.
Society
September 25, 2022
Black and white photo of people lighting candles in Leipzig for a prayer for peace in October 1989

Germans revive Cold War Monday demonstrations

Monday protests organized by both the left and the right evoke mixed feelings in Germany.
Society
September 5, 2022
Pictures of Hanau attack victims with candles and flowers

Germany remembers victims of terrorism

As German leaders gather for a first-ever event to remember victims of terror attacks, many feel left out in the cold.
Society
March 11, 2022
Stories by Marcel Fürstenau

The interior of a transport aircraft filled with civilians, with German soldiers standing guard

Afghanistan: Why the German withdrawal failed

Afghanistan: Why the German withdrawal failed

At the Bundestag's investigative committee, a German diplomat described the run-up to Germany's disastrous withdrawal.
Politics
October 14, 2022
Lenin statue in Vilinius being toppled

Lithuania topples last Soviet monuments

Lithuania topples last Soviet monuments

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the country's remaining Soviet-era monuments are under increased scrutiny.
History
September 4, 2022
damaged lorry used for attack

Can Germany prevent Islamist attacks?

Can Germany prevent Islamist attacks?

The Counter Terrorism Center is where agencies and police network to prevent Islamist attacks. Is it working?
Terrorism
July 23, 2022
Bundeswehr soldiers from Afghanistan arriving in Tashkent

How did the Afghanistan mission go wrong?

How did the Afghanistan mission go wrong?

The Bundestag is investigating Germany's pullback from Afghanistan. What went wrong and why?
Politics
July 8, 2022
Left Party flags and Germany national flag

Why Germany's socialists are failing

Why Germany's socialists are failing

Socialist parties have been celebrating election victories in many countries. In Germany they are struggling to survive.
Politics
July 3, 2022
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks at the Bundestag

FDP: Germany's coalition naysayers

FDP: Germany's coalition naysayers

The neoliberal Free Democrats have become the bugbear in Chancellor Scholz's government.
Politics
June 14, 2022
