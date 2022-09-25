Marcel Fürstenau grew up close to the Berlin Wall but always felt free, as he lived in the West. This was a formative period that early on sharpened his awareness for the big sweep of history and the many smaller histories and stories behind it.

He feels grateful to the East Germans for their courage in the peaceful revolution of 1989/90. This major historical event still influences him professionally and privately to this day, and it is no wonder that many of his reports, analyses, interviews, and op-eds revolve around it.

He also writes on civil rights, secret services, and the Nazi era, among other things. But here, he is more interested in splashes of color and shades of gray than portraying things in black and white. Sound-bite journalism is not his cup of tea: he prefers to give things time.