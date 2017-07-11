Mali: West African leaders agree on sanctions after coup

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) met Sunday during an extraordinary summit of the 15-nation bloc in the Ghanaian capital of Accra and agreed to impose economic sanctions on Mali.

The punitive measures include sealing all land and air borders with Mali. Non-essential financial transactions will be suspended, with Malian assets also being frozen in the ECOWAS central bank.

The meeting comes after the military offered timelines of four to five years for the transition to civilian rule, citing security concerns.

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said Sunday the delay proposed in returning Mali to civilian rule "is of concern to the entire West African region."

Why has ECOWAS imposed sanctions?

In August 2020, Colonel Assimi Goita ousted the elected civilian leader Ibrahim Boubacar Keita as street protests raged.

With the looming threat of sanctions, Goita offered to restore civilian rule by February 2022, though he staged a second coup last May which removed the interim civilian leaders of the fragile and highly unstable nation.

The second, de facto coup postponed the timetable for the restoration of civilian rule and instilled serious doubts regarding his intentions among regional leaders and the international community.

What have ECOWAS and Mali's leaders said?

ECOWAS has not budged in holding Goita to his initial promise of elections next month.

Mali's military leaders however have said only after a nationwide conference to draft a new constitution, a lengthy process, could elections go forward. They have argued a peaceful vote free of violence is more important than when the vote takes place.

Late last month, a conference focused on reforms in Mali concluded with the government stating a transition could occur anywhere from six months to five years from the start of the new year.

During a recent visit to Mali's capital Bamako, ECOWAS mediator Goodluck Jonathan reportedly requested the regime alter those plans and speed up the return of civilian rule in the fragile West African nation.

Mali is facing a decade-long Islamist insurgency of concern to many Western nations.

