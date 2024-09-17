Mali: Gunfire heard in Bamako

Residents reported hearing gunfire around 5:00 a.m. A Malian police source told reporters the gunmen had not been identified.

Gunfire was heard on Tuesday morning in Mali's capital, Bamako.

The gunfire began around 5:00 a.m. local time (0500 UTC/GMT).

An anonymous police source told AFP news agency that armed men attacked at least one military police base in the city. The source said the gunmen had not been officially identified.

Reuters news agency cited a security soruce as saying that gunfire was heard in several neighborhoods, including near the main international airport.

Mali has been ruled by military leaders since coups in 2020 and 2021.

The West African country has been grappling with an Islamist insurgency since 2012.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

