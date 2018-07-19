 Mali elections marred by rocket attacks, violence | Africa | DW | 29.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Mali elections marred by rocket attacks, violence

The count has begun in Mali after an election marred by violence. President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's first term was marked by worsening insecurity and he faced 23 opponents in the first round.

Mali Wahlen - Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (Getty Images/AFP/I. Sanogo)

Violence had marred the run-up to the presidential vote and it continued as the registered 8 million people were encouraged to cast their ballots on Sunday. Voter turnout looked set to be low. 

There were attacks on polling stations and election officials were intimidated, despite the deployment of 30,000 security personnel throughout the country.

A Tuareg rebellion and Islamist militancy have dominated Mali's north and central zones since the last poll in 2013.

The 7,000 Malian voters living in Mbera, the biggest Malian refugee center in southeastern Mauritania, registered to vote.

A woman votes in Mali; only one of the 24 candidates is a woman

A woman votes in Mali; only one of the 24 candidates is a woman

Attacks on UN mission, villages

The UN mission (MINUSMA) camp in Aguelhok, in the northeast, came under rocket attack although there were no casualties and the rockets did not fall into the camp. "One mortar landed around 100 metres from a polling station so there was a bit of panic," UN mission spokesman Olivier Salgado said.

Ballot boxes were set on fire in the village of Lafia, in the northern Timbuktu region: "Overnight Saturday, armed men arrived at the town hall where the ballot boxes and electoral material were held," a local official said, adding jihadists said "God does not like elections," as they fired shots into the air.

In the central region, armed groups disrupted voting as election officials and staff were attacked and polling stations destroyed.

European observers

Cecile Kyenge, the head of the European observer mission told reporters late Sunday: "The European observer mission calls for the Malian authorities to publish the list of polling stations where voting did not take place."

Voters at the Mali polling station where President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita voted

Voters at the Mali polling station where President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita voted

Keita's chance for second term

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's inability to control the violence had been a main theme of the election campaign. He made much of a peace agreement with the government, government-allied groups and former Tuareg rebels to fight jihadist fighters in the north. There has been economic growth under Keita's first term due to increased exports of gold, cotton and rice.

Keita's main challenger is 68-year-old former finance and economy minister Soumaila Cisse who lost to Keita in the second round of the 2013 election.

For an outright win in the first round, one of the candidates would need to take more than 50 percent of the vote in the first round. Otherwise, a second round will be held on August 12.

If no candidate gains more than 50 percent of the vote in Sunday's first round, a second round will take place on August 12.

Watch video 03:12
Now live
03:12 mins.

Hope for a better future - Malians to elect new president

jm/bw (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Mali votes in presidential election amid ongoing violence

With ethnic violence and attacks still regularly occurring, security will be a main issue as Malians head to the polls. Incumbent Ibrahim Boubacar Keita will be competing against 23 other candidates for the office. (29.07.2018)  

Mali's president to face 23 contenders in July 29 vote

Terrorism in the north, ethnic tension in the interior, high unemployment and a population boom. Mali's new president will face numerous challenges. One woman and 23 men will be vying for the job on July 29. (27.07.2018)  

Timeline of the crisis in Mali

A peace deal signed by all parties to the conflict in Mali has yet to materialize. The country has been in a crisis ever since rebels demanded the independence of northern Mali three years ago. DW summarizes key events. (15.05.2015)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Hope for a better future - Malians to elect new president  

Related content

Mali Wahlen

Mali votes in presidential election amid ongoing violence 29.07.2018

With ethnic violence and attacks still regularly occurring, security will be a main issue as Malians head to the polls. Incumbent Ibrahim Boubacar Keita will be competing against 23 other candidates for the office.

Hope for a better future - Malians to elect new president 27.07.2018

Food, jobs, education and an end to violence are on the wish list as Malians go to the polls. With President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita seeking re-election and his challenger Soumaila Cisse also vying for the top job, an outsider could change the country's political landscape.

Mali Wahl in Mali 2018 | Wahlplakate

Mali's president to face 23 contenders in July 29 vote 27.07.2018

Terrorism in the north, ethnic tension in the interior, high unemployment and a population boom. Mali's new president will face numerous challenges. One woman and 23 men will be vying for the job on July 29.

default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show. 