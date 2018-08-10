 Mali election: The opposition alliance has already lost | Africa | DW | 10.08.2018

Mali

Mali election: The opposition alliance has already lost

Incumbent President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and opposition leader Soumaila Cisse are set to face off in Sunday's election. But with allegations of voter fraud disregarded, the opposition alliance has already been beaten.

Portraits of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Soumaila Cisse

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (left) and and his challenger Soumaila Cisse

In the lead up to Mali's presidential election on Sunday, opposition candidates have continued to accuse the government of electoral fraud during the first round of voting which took place on July 29 — despite the Constitutional Court rejecting a legal challenge on Wednesday before confirming August 12 as the date of the runoff between President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and opposition leader Soumaila Cisse. 

Cisse, businessman Aliou Diallo, and 18 others out of a total of 24 opposition candidates allege voter cards were deliberately mis-distributed and ballot boxes stuffed. However, the president of the court, Manassa Danioko, decided the runoff vote should still take place as planned. 

The court also confirmed the preliminary results, with Keita taking the clear lead with 41.1 percent of the vote, while Cisse picked up 17.78 percent.  

Keita, who studied history and international relations in Paris and Dakar, has been a central figure in Malian politics for decades. He was prime minister in the 1990s under then-President Alpha Konare. He was parliamentary president for many years afterwards. In 2013 he was finally elected president.   

"In Mali, even the little children know IBK," says Moussa Timbine, the general assembly's vice president and an IBK supporter. He describes the president as a tough boss: "If you work with him, you have to be very correct. He doesn't like people who lie or steal, or the whole corruption thing," Timbine told DW.  

Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, surrounded by aides, addresses his supporters

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (center) is seeking a second mandate

Opposition sticks to claims of vote rigging

The atmosphere at Cisse's campaign headquarters — not far from the president's — is sober. "We know that the government did everything in their power to keep the voters from expressing their free will in the first round," says the 68-year-old opposition leader. "The results are not credible. They are a fraud," he adds.

Along with 17 other candidates, Cisse is calling for the dismissal of the minister for territorial administration, decentralization and regional planning, Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga. This is the ministry responsible for organizing elections and announcing results. The opposition also called on the constitutional court to investigate claims of vote rigging. The judges had until August 8 to rule on the matter. 

Cisse: Forever number two

Soumaïla Cisse talking to the press

Soumaila Cisse (center) used to work closely with IBK

The second round feels like a repeat of the face off between Cisse and IBK in 2013. Then, IBK won more than 77 percent of the votes. Cisse congratulated his rival 24 hours after the polls closed, thereby admitting defeat. "He is really a very nice person," says his public relations advisor Nouhoum Togo. "But he is also very straightforward. If something is not working, he will tell you."  

Wherever he is, at his campaign headquarters, at conferences or out campaigning, Cisse looks calm and collected. He is approachable, although he doesn't project the same statesman-like aura as the president. But then that is not his strategy this time. 

The software engineer, who studied in Dakar and Montpellier, doesn't want to come across as a statesmen but rather as an advocate of change.

Cisse has also belonged to the old political class since democratization in the 1990s. He was President Konare's Minister of Economics and Finances, and later headed the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization. At the time he worked closely with his present rival Keita, who was then prime minister. Both ran for president for the first time in 2002. It was the only time Cisse beat IBK, even if by a very slight margin of 4,000 votes. But Cisse was then defeated in the second round by Amadou Toumani Toure.   

A businessman as kingmaker?

A voter casting his ballot in the first round on July 29

The incumbent president came out ahead in the polls of July 29

Public relations advisor Nouhoum Togo raises his voice when asked whether Cisse doesn't represent the old political class, just as Keita does: "Could a young person who has never done anything become president in Germany, just like that? What kind of country would that be?" Togo goes on to explain that change has to be logical and come in stages. Having served in several offices means Cisse has a lot of experience. And anyway, Togo concludes, Cisse's entourage is young and modern

Sekou Diabate has a different view of change. He leads the Democratic Alliance for Peace (ADP-Maliba) and is spokesman for the third-placed candidate, Aliou Diallo, who won 7.95 percent of votes. "We think that change has a better chance with Aliou Diallo. He entered politics only in 2013 and was not involved in the machinations of the past," Diabate says, when describing the man who is executive director of the mining company Wassoul'or, which operates a goldmine in Mali's south. 

Diallo, who in 2013 supported IBK's candidacy, could become kingmaker. He is part of the opposition alliance that now wants to unite behind Cisse but his spokesman Sekou Diabate doesn't want to make any promises: "It is the duty of our candidate to make a decision which benefits our party, the ADP-Maliba, and his own candidacy,” he says when asked about Diallo's plans.  

  • Mali Geiselnahme Hotel in Bamako

    Mali's violent years

    Attack on the heart of the capital

    It remains unclear who exactly carried out Friday's attack on the Radisson Blu in Bamako, which houses a large number of diplomats and journalists from around the world. While dozens of hotel guests and staff were able to escape, some 170 were taken hostage.

  • Ansar Dine Kämpfer in Mali

    Mali's violent years

    Islamists in the north

    One of many armed groups in Mali could be responsible for the hostage taking, among them the Islamist group Ansar Dine, the self-proclaimed "Defenders of the Faith," led by Iyad Ag Ghaly. They've been fighting for an Islamist state in Mali's northern region since 2012.

  • Mali Timbuktu Weltkulturerbe Zerstörung AKTUELLES BILD

    Mali's violent years

    Terrorism, destruction of culture

    In 2012, Ansar Dine quickly won control over large swathes of northern Mali and set up a regime of terror, hacking off the hands of alleged thieves and stoning alleged adulterers. Worldwide, the fighters drew attention by intentionally destroying precious cultural treasures, such as this 15th century mosque in Timbuktu.

  • NATO Bombardement Tripoli Libyen 2011

    Mali's violent years

    Bombs in Tripoli, aftershock in Mali

    The conflict in Mali was intensified by the war in Libya. Many weapons and numerous fighters made their way into northern Mali in 2011 as a result of the chaos and fighting after the fall of dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

  • NMLA - Kämpfer im Norden von Mali

    Mali's violent years

    Azawad or Sharia state?

    After a period of cooperation Islamist militants ousted the religiously moderate Tuareg rebels, such as the National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad (MNLA), which is fighting for its own territory in that region.

  • Mali Frankreich französische Truppen am Flughafen von Timbuktu

    Mali's violent years

    Operation Serval

    In January 2013, the potential for an Islamist invasion of the capital, Bamako, loomed. French President Francois Hollande ordered a military operation to combat the rebels. By the summer, the French were able to retake key cities with the cooperation of Malian and other West African troops as part of "Operation Serval."

  • Von der Leyen besucht Soldaten in Mali

    Mali's violent years

    Stability with the help of MINUSMA

    Some 10,000 UN soldiers are supposed to ensure the fragile peace in Mali. Germany's army has sent 200 soldiers to the country's south, plus 50 soldiers to Bamako as part of a training mission for Mali's army. German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen visited the troops in February 2014.

  • Mentao Flüchtlingslager in Burkina Fasso

    Mali's violent years

    A little peace

    But rebels and bandits still haven't left the country in peace. Again and again, there have been reports of attacks and kidnappings. Hundreds of thousands of Malians have left their homes in recent years. These children are living in a refugee camp in Mentao, located in neighboring Burkina Faso.

    Author: Peter Hille / kms


 

