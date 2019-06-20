 Male or female - is our sex always clearly defined? | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 11.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Gender

Male or female - is our sex always clearly defined?

Researchers found more than 500 fish species can change their sex. Even for humans, sex is not always as clearly defined as we think.

Fische ändern ihr Geschlecht (Kevin Bryant )

Swarms of yellow bluehead wrasse females make their way through the coral reefs of the Caribbean. The name of the fish stems from the blue head of the only male in the swarm. As soon as the male dies, the largest female turns into a new male. It can change its behavior in ten minutes, its sex in ten days. Without any difference in the genes, it gets a blue head and its ovary becomes a testis.

Researchers from Australia, New Zealand and the US have just found out how this works. A chemical signal is emitted activating certain genes and deactivating others, explains researcher Jenny Graves from the Australian La Trobe University in Melbourne. Around 500 other fish species can change their sex in adulthood as well.

Some reptiles have been shown to change sex as embryos in the egg. At a certain temperature, females hatch, while males hatch at another. The change in temperature activates or deactivates certain genes.

No natural gender change has been detected in mammals. But studies with mice show that when researchers activate certain genes in the testicular, cells can transform into ovarian cells.

Watch video 04:06

The invention of genders

Gender determination is more complicated than expected

Even for humans, sex is not always clearly defined. Typically, there is the male XY chromosome pair and the female XX chromosome pair. But chromosomes do not determine sex alone. Scientists assume that there are about 1000 genes that can influence the sex. "And then there's the regulation of genes, hormones, hormone receptors, testicles, ovaries, and external genitalia," says Heinz-Jürgen Voß, biologist and social scientist at Merseburg University of Applied Sciences.

These different parameters are not always only female or only male. Biologists speak of a spectrum at the end of which there are only male or only female characteristics. There are people who have male XY chromosomes but still have female sexual characteristics.

This can lead to deviations that are often not noticed at all. In the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports, surgeons in Kashmir, India, report the operation of a 70-year old man's hernia in which they found a uterus and fallopian tubes. The father of four was completely unaware of his uterus until then. There are also people with XX chromosomes but external male genitals and testicles.

Rare are people with testicles and ovaries, a uterus and a prostate as well as a penis and a vagina.

Watch video 03:10

Born in the wrong body

Not male, not female - then what?

People whose sex-defining parameters are not completely male or female are described as intersexual. Experts say this applies to 0.05 to 1.7 percent of the global population - depending on definition and estimation. To compare, less than two percent of the world's population has red hair. However, intersexuality does not necessarily mean that they are attracted to both sexes. Intersexual also does not mean the same as transsexual. Transsexuals have a distinct biological sex but feel they are not in the "right" body.

Around 1900 medical operations are performed annually in Germany on intersexual children under the age of 10 in order to assign  a clear sex. The number has not decreased since 2005, says sociologist Ulrike Klöppel. "Later in life, many intersex people who underwent operations as a child struggle with their assigned gender and still cannot fit into one of two categories,” says Voß.

Sex is therefore not always clearly male or female. But in many countries intersexuality is not legal. In Germany, a law was passed this year that allowed people for the first time to enter "diverse" as their official sex. Since 2013, it has been permitted to leave the gender designation open for a newborn. In 2017, the Federal Constitutional Court decided this situation would violate personality rights and the anti-discrimination law. Now, at the age of 14, all Germans can register their sex as "diverse."

Hans Jürgen Voß would like for every person to be able to register their gender themselves without a medical proof of intersexuality. This is the case in Argentina and Malta, for example. He says if that many different factors influence gender, the own perceived gender identity would be the strongest parameter.

"Everyone should just be asked so they can decide for themselves,” Voß concludes.

  • Mandrill with baby (picture alliance/dpa/S.Radke)

    Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

    The nose of a chief

    "Hey, I'm the boss here!" screams the colorful nose of the male Mandrill Ape - dominant males crow with brighter colors than those of inferiors. When a Mandrill gets mad or aroused, the blue parts on its nose glow even stronger. The red color stems from the Mandrill's high blood circulation, the blue results from the light breaking on its skin.

  • elephant's trunk (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library/P.Leeson/ardea.com)

    Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

    The all-rounder nose

    Elephants trumpet, smell, grab, fight and even snorkel with their nose. Strictly speaking the elephant's trunk is a fusion of nose and upper lip. It also serves for communication, for example, when flehmening. That's a way to pick up scent or pheromones, which is especially important during mating season for males. Not only can the elephant smell its adored female's odor, but it can also taste it.

  • Roaring Sea Elephant (picture alliance/dpa/WILDLIFE)

    Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

    The bulge nose for mating

    The sea elephant got its name from its bulging nose, which may remind you of an elephant's trunk. It dangles down over the animal's muzzle. During mating season the male pumps up his mouth with blood and air and gives off a loud noise to chase away its rivals. But both males and females absorb moisture through their noses - especially when fasting during mating season.

  • Picasso Triggerfish (picture alliance/dpa/H.Schmidbauer)

    Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

    Nose vs. sting

    One of the triggerfish's favorite dishes is sea urchins. So to ensure it doesn't get stung, the triggerfish developed a long "nose." To get to the soft and tasty interior of a sea urchin, the fish (the one in the photo is called Picasso) blows a strong jet of water on its prey, or clutches one sting with its mouth, and uses it to lift up the urchin and attack.

  • Snooping Anteater (Getty Images/F.Perry)

    Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

    The tube snout

    What looks like a terribly long nose is actually the snout of the Giant Anteater. Its actual nose is at the very tip of it, and snoops in nooks and crannies for food - mostly ants and termites. When it finds a tasty morsel, the anteater stretches out a 90 centimeter-long (35 inches) gluing tongue and sticks its prey to it - 160 times per minute!

  • pig's trunk (picture alliance/dpa/E.Weingartner)

    Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

    The plug socket nose

    The plug socket-like nose of a pig may look ugly to some, but it is very sensitive. It senses, feels, and smells scents up to 50 cm deep in the soil. Pigs have even more olfactory cells than the fine-nosed dog. That's why they are great truffle tracers. Sows are especially good at it - the smell of the precious mushrooms is very close to that of male pigs' pheromones.

  • Pug dog in pink coat (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

    The sniffy and spoiled

    Pug-nosed dogs are a human creation. They're nearly square in shape, and said to have been first reared in China centuries ago as an exclusive privilege of the emperor. Later it accompanied noble ladies in paintings. People have bred pug dogs for entertainment, but the dog suffers - its respiratory organs are highly contracted, giving it its characteristic panting and leading to illness.

    Author: Lea Albrecht


DW recommends

Gay, straight or bi — sexuality is hard to categorize

The sexual orientation of Millenials is flexible and goes beyond traditional categories such as homosexuality, heterosexuality or bisexuality — especially among women, a new study in the Journal of Sex Research shows. (06.05.2019)  

Gay, lesbian, queer — What is LGBT and LGBTTQQIAAP?

The meaning of LGBTTQQIAAP can be tricky to keep up with. Here is a simple guide to all the main sexual and gender identity acronyms. (06.09.2018)  

Male apes are natural sexual harassers

A new study has revealed the extent to which male apes use sexual intimidation to control their mates. This could extend to our most familiar primate - humans. (06.07.2017)  

Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

We humans use our noses to breathe and smell, and they're not that great for smelling. Other animals are much more advanced. Here are the 6 most splendid animal noses - and one poor devil. (22.03.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

The invention of genders  

Born in the wrong body  

Related content

Nigeria | Laden mit traditioneller Medizin/Aphrodisiakum in Katsina

Nigerian 'aphrodisiac' potions for a happy marriage  20.06.2019

Women who fear losing their husbands, want to ward off the second wife, or enrich time spent between the sheets, are secretly taking their chances with untested 'aphrodisiacs' in northern Nigeria.

Shabnam Mubarez

Afghan football officials suspended amid female sexual abuse scandal 04.06.2019

Six Afghan Football Federation members have been suspended over claims of abuse on the country's women's soccer team. Two players have said they were sexually abused and assaulted, but the AFF denies this.

Japan Maiko-Mädchen in Tokio

Japan's geisha and the unfortunate image of sex workers 11.06.2019

After years of training and decades of practice, geisha become highly skilled performers and entertainers. There is, however, still a common misconception among foreigners that geisha are synonymous with prostitutes.

Advertisement