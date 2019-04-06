 Maldives: President′s party set for landslide win | News | DW | 07.04.2019

News

Maldives: President's party set for landslide win

The Maldivian Democratic Party of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih is set for a landslide victory in parliamentary elections. The campaign has been helped by the return of former exiled President Mohamed Nasheed.

Mohamed Nasheed (Getty Images/AFP/A. Shurau)

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's Maldivian Democratic Party seems set to win the country's parliamentary elections, provisional results showed on Sunday.

The MDP was set to secure 59 of 87 parliamentary seats in Saturday's elections, with a turnout of almost 80%.

Read more: The Maldives seeks political stability in crucial parliamentary vote

The elections saw the dramatic comeback of former President Mohamed Nasheed (top picture), who is set to take over the leadership of the national parliament after winning a seat in the legislature.

Nasheed returned to the country just five months ago after his former deputy Solih won an unexpected victory against Abdulla Yameen in the September presidential elections for the MDP, which Yameen barred Nasheed from contesting.

Watch video 02:06

Maldives: Opposition candidate wins presidential election

First vote since downfall of Yameen

It is the first national vote since autocratic former president and Nasheed's arch-rival Yameen was forced to stand down after his five-year term, facing charges of money laundering and embezzlement.

The Elections Commission is expected to release official results by Sunday afternoon, but final results won't be endorsed until April 12 after ballot papers from overseas polling stations in Britain, India, Malaysia and Sri Lanka have been received.

  • default

    Sinking islands battle tides of climate change

    Paradise lost

    Small island nations around the world are already feeling the impact of rising sea levels. And probably none more so than the Maldives in the Indian Ocean, which is considered the lowest-elevation country on the planet. The average elevation of its 26 atolls is just 1.5 meters (5 feet) above sea level - so it wouldn't take much for the country to be rendered completely uninhabitable.

  • default

    Sinking islands battle tides of climate change

    Underwater property

    Rising waters have already caused some islanders to flee their homes for higher ground. On the Kiribati islands in the Pacific, some villages have been completely flooded. Local farmers also have to worry about encroachment of saltwater on their crops. The ever-approaching sea means less surface area for agriculture, and a greater need to transport food from afar.

  • Kiribati Wasserpegel

    Sinking islands battle tides of climate change

    Temporary escape

    Around 113,000 people call the Kiribati islands home. Locals who've been displaced often end up on the main island of South Tarawa, which has a sea wall to protect low-lying properties on the shore from rising waters - but that's no permanent solution.

  • default

    Sinking islands battle tides of climate change

    Keeping the ocean at bay

    The Dutch are famous for their efforts to fend off the sea - they built their first dikes to protect land from flooding more than 1,000 years ago. Today, a sophisticated system of dams and dikes allows two-thirds of the population live below sea level. Nevertheless, rising ocean levels are still a concern in the Netherlands, where there are future plans to fortify levees and build surge barriers.

  • default

    Sinking islands battle tides of climate change

    Sinking world heritage

    Venice in northeastern Italy is no stranger to flooding - and according to experts, the iconic city will continue to sink. The Italian government has invested 9.6 billion euros ($7 billion) in the "Moses" water barrier project, designed to protect the city - a UNESCO World Heritage site - from rising oceans and high tides. The barriers are expected to be completed by 2016.

  • default

    Sinking islands battle tides of climate change

    Crisis in the Caribbean

    Many small islands in far-flung corners of the ocean don't have the money to fund large-scale climate change mitigation. And often, they're not just facing rising seas - they're also under threat from increasingly frequent cyclones and hurricanes. In the Caribbean islands of St. Lucia and Dominica, frequent storms wreak havoc on local agriculture, including bananas and avocados.

  • default

    Sinking islands battle tides of climate change

    More severe storms

    The devastation caused by Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines last November is a clear example of how the unpredictability of climate change can make weather events more severe for islands. Many homes in the typhoon’s path weren’t built to withstand typhoons, which previously tended to strike the north of the country. More than 6,200 people were killed.

  • Yeb Sano

    Sinking islands battle tides of climate change

    Paying for prosperity

    Some argue that poorer, less-developed countries are now suffering as a consequence of Western industrialization. At the recent climate conference in Warsaw, Philippines Commissioner Yeb Saño made a passionate plea for action, saying: "What my country is going through as a result of this extreme climate event is madness."

  • default

    Sinking islands battle tides of climate change

    Floating in the floodwaters

    Although Bangladesh is on the mainland of Asia, it faces a huge risk from climate change due to its low-lying geography and population density. A mere 1-meter (3-foot) rise in sea level would cause half the country to be under water. Communities have started adapting to increased flooding by using floating agricultural technology to grow their crops.

  • default

    Sinking islands battle tides of climate change

    A new brand of refugee

    There are fears sea level rises could eventually displace entire populations, creating hoards of climate change refugees. One idea floated by President Anote Tong of Kiribati some years ago was the possibility of building artificial islands for displaced locals to live on. Dubai - with its artificial island projects, like the one pictured here - may be able to help by sharing its experience.

    Author: Natalie Muller


law/tj (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

The Maldives seeks political stability in crucial parliamentary vote

Polls have closed following a parliamentary vote in the Maldives, with some 78 percent of voters casting their ballots. Political turmoil has plagued the archipelago for years, with China and India vying for influence. (06.04.2019)  

Maldives political crisis: 'worst in its modern history'

In a DW interview, Jameel Ahmed, the former vice president of the Maldives, said the country needs international support to resolve a political crisis after President Yameen jailed judges and suspended rights. (13.02.2018)  

Maldives court orders arrest of ex-President Yameen Abdul Gayoom

The former president is being investigated on suspicions of money laundering tied to shady real estate dealings. Corruption is a major political topic in the Maldives, which has parliamentary elections on the horizon. (18.02.2019)  

Maldives opposition candidate wins presidential vote

Maldives President Abdulla Yameen has conceded defeat to opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih following Sunday's presidential election. The strongman president has promised a smooth transition of power. (24.09.2018)  

Sinking islands battle tides of climate change

The IPCC will release its latest report on Monday. The panel has warned that the impact of climate change will be felt around the world, including in some of the world's low-lying island nations and coastal regions. (28.03.2014)  

