Malaysia: PM dissolves parliament, triggering snap election

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on Monday, paving the way for snap elections to be held in the coming weeks.

"Yesterday I met the king... and I sought his permission to dissolve the parliament," Ismail said in a televised address to the nation. "And the king agreed to my request to dissolve parliament today."

An election must be held within 60 days of dissolution.

PM's party hoping for a stronger mandate

The announcement follows calls for early elections by Ismail's own party, the United Malays National Organization (UNMO).

The UNMO had been feuding with smaller parties in its coalition and is hoping for a big win on its own.

"Ismail Sabri has succumbed to pressure by his party UMNO, serving the shortest tenure as a PM, and entering the country into polls during a dangerous season of monsoon floods,'' said Bridget Welsh, a Southeast Asia expert with Malaysia's Nottingham University.

"UMNO believes it has the advantage with early polls and has maintained pressure as they hope to return to power as the dominant party."

Malaysia has had three prime ministers since longtime leader Najib Razak and his associates were charged with embezzling at least $4.5 billion (€4.6 billion) in the 1MDB scandal in 2018.

