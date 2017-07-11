Malaysia: Former PM Najib Razak goes to jail after appeal fails

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak began his 12-year prison sentence on Tuesday, having been convicted of looting a state investment fund.

Malaysia's Federal Court unanimously upheld Najib's conviction and sentence, rejecting the former head of government's final appeal.

Najib was taken to Kajang prison on the outskirts of Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur following the verdict.

The former prime minister had been out on bail pending appeals since his sentence in 2020.

What did the Federal Court say?

The five-member Federal Court, which is Malaysia's highest judicial authority, said it found that the High Court's decision was correct. It added that Najib's appeal was "devoid of any merits."

"This is a simple and straightforward case of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering," Chief Justice Maimun Tuan Mat said.

The justice went on to say that Malaysia's top court was "unable to conclude that any of the findings of the High Court, as affirmed by the Court of Appeal, were perverse or plainly wrong so as to warrant appellate intervention."

"We agree that the defense is so inherently inconsistent and incredible that it does not raise a reasonable doubt on the prosecution case," she said.

What was Najib convicted of?

Alongside the 12-year prison sentence, Najib was also ordered to pay a 210 million ringgit ($46.8 million, €47.2 million) fine.

He was convicted of looting the 1MDB state development fund.

Najib set up the 1MDB shortly after taking power in 2009.

Investigators alleged that at least $4.5 billionw as stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib's associates. The scandal led to the opening of investigations in the US and several other countries.

Najib was found guilty of seven charges of corruption for illegally receiving $9.4 million from former 1MDB unit SRC International.

