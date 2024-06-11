Malawi's VP confirmed dead after his aircraft went missing

A team searching for Malawian Vice President Saulos Chilima's missing plane has found the wreckage of an aircraft in thick forest.

An airplane carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima has been found in the country's Chikangawa Forest on Tuesday, President Lazarus Chakwera said.

Malawian rescuers had combed the forest in the hunt for the missing plane, with the United States and neighboring African nations sending search aircraft.

"The search and rescue team have found the aircraft ... completely destroyed with no survivors, as all passengers on board were killed on impact," Chakwera said.

"Words cannot describe how heartbreaking this is," he said, describing the crash as a "terrible tragedy."

The military plane carrying 51-year-old Chilima and nine others disappeared on Monday after its crew was told not to land in the northern city of Mzuzu due to bad weather.

The aircraft had been set to return to the capital, Lilongwe.

"The search and rescue team have found the aircraft ... completely destroyed with no survivors, as all passengers on board were killed on impact,"

The group departed Lilongwe just after 9:00 am (0700 GMT/UTC) with passengers set to attend the funeral of a former cabinet minister in Mzuzu, some 370 kilometers (230 miles) away.

Malawi's former first lady Shanil Dzimbiri was also on board

More to follow...

rc/kb(AFP, Reuters)