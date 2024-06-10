  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warEU elections 2024
PoliticsMalawi

Malawi: Plane carrying VP Saulos Chilima goes missing

June 10, 2024

A search is underway in Malawi after a plane carrying the country's vice-president, Saulos Chilima, and nine others, went missing.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gsmL
Saulos Chilima
A search for a missing plane carrying Saulos Chilima and nine others is underwayImage: AMOS GUMULIRA/AFP

A military plane carrying the vice-president of Malawi and nine other people has gone missing and a search is underway,  President Lazarus Chakwera's office said on Monday.

The plane carrying 51-year-old Vice-President Saulos Chilima departed the capital, Lilongwe, but failed to make its scheduled landing at Mzuzu International Airport about 370 kilometers (230 miles) to the north around 45 minutes later.

"All efforts to make contact with the aircraft since it went off radar have failed thus far," a statement read, adding that President Chakwera has ordered "an immediate search and rescue operation to locate the whereabouts of the aircraft."

In the meantime, Chakwera has canceled a planned visit to the Bahamas.

Vice-President Chilima was temporarily suspended from office in 2022 due to allegations of corruption, which were dropped in May.

mf/wmr (dpa, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Residents cross a road damaged by rains in Tula, Tana River county in Kenya

Malawi, Kenya and Mali in the path of climate change

Malawi, Kenya and Mali in the path of climate change

From north to south, many countries in Africa are being affected by the impact of climate change. Malawi, Kenya and Mali have also recently faced climate-related disasters, including extreme drought, floods and a heat waves.
ClimateApril 11, 202401:38 min