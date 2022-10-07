Maintaining Male Health

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Women outlive men by an average of four to five years. That's because men tend to have less healthy habits and are less likely to go to the doctor than women.
But small adjustments to their lifestyles and diets can make a lot of difference.
Why men aren't always the stronger sex
Men are supposedly the stronger sex - physically, at least. They have more muscle power and stamina. But what about flexibility and coordination? In Good Shape pits men against women!
Testosterone - what it is and how it affects health
Testosterone is the primary sex hormone in males and plays a key role in reproduction, growth, and maintenance of a healthy body. But what happens when T-levels drop? And how can you prevent that happening? DW's Derrick Williams is 'asking for a friend'.
Erectile dysfunction and how to treat it
Many men with erectile dysfunction often feel ashamed and choose not to seek medical help. But impotence can be treated. Moreover, the problem might be a symptom of vascular disease and therefore needs to be investigated.
Better bites for better sperm
Sperm counts have been falling steadily in men living in industrialized countries since 1973. Researchers suspect lifestyle and food are behind the development. Take a look at what you can eat to boost your sperm count and vitality.
Timo Baumgartl talks testicular cancer
Testicular cancer tends to afflict mainly young men - it's the most common cancer among males aged 20-45. Professional soccer player Timo Baumgartl talks about his diagnosis.
How to check yourself for testicular cancer
Testicular cancer can be completely cured if detected at an early stage. In Good Shape demonstrates how to do a testicular self-examination.
The single leg deadlift with Aurelia Damann
Fitness trainer Aurelia Damann demonstrates the single leg deadlift, which builds strength, stability and balance in the legs and core.
