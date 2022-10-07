Maintaining Male Health

But small adjustments to their lifestyles and diets can make a lot of difference.

Why men aren't always the stronger sex

Men are supposedly the stronger sex - physically, at least. They have more muscle power and stamina. But what about flexibility and coordination? In Good Shape pits men against women!

Testosterone - what it is and how it affects health

Testosterone is the primary sex hormone in males and plays a key role in reproduction, growth, and maintenance of a healthy body. But what happens when T-levels drop? And how can you prevent that happening? DW's Derrick Williams is 'asking for a friend'.

Erectile dysfunction and how to treat it

Many men with erectile dysfunction often feel ashamed and choose not to seek medical help. But impotence can be treated. Moreover, the problem might be a symptom of vascular disease and therefore needs to be investigated.

Better bites for better sperm

Sperm counts have been falling steadily in men living in industrialized countries since 1973. Researchers suspect lifestyle and food are behind the development. Take a look at what you can eat to boost your sperm count and vitality.

Timo Baumgartl talks testicular cancer

Testicular cancer tends to afflict mainly young men - it's the most common cancer among males aged 20-45. Professional soccer player Timo Baumgartl talks about his diagnosis.





How to check yourself for testicular cancer

Testicular cancer can be completely cured if detected at an early stage. In Good Shape demonstrates how to do a testicular self-examination.





The single leg deadlift with Aurelia Damann

Fitness trainer Aurelia Damann demonstrates the single leg deadlift, which builds strength, stability and balance in the legs and core.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 15.10.2022 – 09:30 UTC

SUN 16.10.2022 – 00:30 UTC

MON 17.10.2022 – 02:30 UTC

WED 19.10.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SAT 15.10.2022 – 09:30 UTC

WED 19.10.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3