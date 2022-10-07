 Maintaining Male Health | In Good Shape - The Health Show | DW | 13.10.2022

Maintaining Male Health

Women outlive men by an average of four to five years. That's because men tend to have less healthy habits and are less likely to go to the doctor than women.

DW In Good Shape | Männergesundheit

But small adjustments to their lifestyles and diets can make a lot of difference. 

 

DW In Good Shape | Explainer Mann Frau

Why men aren't always the stronger sex

Men are supposedly the stronger sex - physically, at least. They have more muscle power and stamina. But what about flexibility and coordination? In Good Shape pits men against women!

 

DW In Good Shape | Testosteron

Testosterone - what it is and how it affects health

Testosterone is the primary sex hormone in males and plays a key role in reproduction, growth, and maintenance of a healthy body. But what happens when T-levels drop? And how can you prevent that happening? DW's Derrick Williams is 'asking for a friend'.

 

Symbolbild Potenzstörung

Erectile dysfunction and how to treat it

Many men with erectile dysfunction often feel ashamed and choose not to seek medical help. But impotence can be treated. Moreover, the problem might be a symptom of vascular disease and therefore needs to be investigated.

 

Symbolbild Sperma

Better bites for better sperm

Sperm counts have been falling steadily in men living in industrialized countries since 1973. Researchers suspect lifestyle and food are behind the development. Take a look at what you can eat to boost your sperm count and vitality.

 

DW In Good Shape | Baumgartl

Timo Baumgartl talks testicular cancer

Testicular cancer tends to afflict mainly young men - it's the most common cancer among males aged 20-45. Professional soccer player Timo Baumgartl talks about his diagnosis.


 

Symbolbild - Blasenschwäche, Hodenschmerzen

How to check yourself for testicular cancer

Testicular cancer can be completely cured if detected at an early stage. In Good Shape demonstrates how to do a testicular self-examination.


 

DW | In Good Shape | Aurelia Damann

The single leg deadlift with Aurelia Damann

Fitness trainer Aurelia Damann demonstrates the single leg deadlift, which builds strength, stability and balance in the legs and core.

 

 

 

